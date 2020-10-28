Thanks to the Tony award-winning actor and animal rights activist Alan Cumming, Scottish University students affected by COVID-19 will have the chance to enjoy free vegan sweet potato and lentil pies hand-delivered by the star.

Cumming, a Scotland native, joined forces with animal rights-groups Vegan Outreach Scotland and Million Dollar Vegan to demonstrate the environmental impact of animal products and just how delicious ditching them and eating plant-based can be.

Cumming Shows Scottish Students Why Plant-Based is the Way

Cumming, a long-time PETA member featured in the famous “Not a Dairy Queen Campaign,” explains that the delivery campaign’s mission, to educate students about the benefits of plant-based eating, is a mission close to his heart, saying,“The consequences of trashing the natural world are already around us...Climate change, deforestation, species loss, pandemics. We have the power to change this, to protect the Earth and ourselves.”

Cumming’s campaign partner Kate Fowler, director of communications at Million Dollar Vegan, a non-profit seeking to introduce people to the benefits of a plant-based diet, speaks to the importance of why makes eating a plant-based diet so in the current moment: “What we choose to buy and eat has profound consequences that go way beyond our taste buds and waistlines. It affects both our short-term and long-term health, the health of our landscapes, how long we will have workable antibiotics, when another pandemic will come and whether we will be able to slow down climate change.”

If you’re not a Scotland University Student but still feel inspired by the campaign’s mission and want to enjoy the health and environmental benefits of a plant-based pie, check out our guide to vegan bakeries to get a plant-based treat delivered to your door. If you’re feeling like you want to test out your own baking skills, and are craving a savory plant-based hand pie, try our recipe for vegan curry hand pies. As Alan so perfectly put, “All power to the vegan pie!”