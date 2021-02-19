Abe’s Vegan Muffins, the creator of the national top-selling vegan bakery items, is launching an E-commerce Pop-Up Shop in honor of National Muffin Day on February 20th. The West Nyack, New York bakery produces some of the most renowned allergen-free bakery items in the United States and plans to make baked goods available for all consumers. The limited-time pop-up allows consumers and fans to purchase all their favorite sweets and get them delivered right at their doors.

The special Pop-Up Shop features three “Party In a Box” bundles. The three packages tailored to a different flavor palette, allowing consumers to choose what experience they want from Abe’s. The three packages offered are the Muffin’ But The Muffin, Chocolate Madness, and Ultimate Party in a Box.

The Muffin’ But The Muffin contains 10 different muffin flavors, including an unreleased, never-before-seen flavor, and comes with a limited run Abe’s lunchbox to store future muffins on the go. The Chocolate Madness box features the Ooey-Gooey, The Smudgier The Fudgier Brownies, Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins, Dark Chocolate Pound Cake, and a new Chocolate Celebration Later Cake. The final bundle is the Ultimate Party in a Box, which includes a collection of brand new items like the Celebration Cakes and brownies. The party box comes with familiar favorites like Abe’s mini muffins and pound cakes. No matter which bundle, the consumer will get the full tasting of Abe’s delivered to the comfort of their homes. All of the packages come delivered in a vibrant, reusable Abe’s tote bag.

Marty Koffman, Abe's founder, decided that Abe’s needed to launch this pop-up after the company received hundreds of messages asking if the products could be shipped nationwide. Customers, unable to travel, wanted to get Abe’s muffins and Koffman hopes that this limited-time pop-up will satisfy the customer’s sweet tooth.

“With everything going on over the past year, we know how many consumers had difficulty getting ahold of our products,” Koffman said. “The E-Com pop-up ship is our way of celebrating Abe’s Line and thanking everyone for their continued support during this challenging time.”

The Pop-Up Shop will be the only place where consumers can find all of Abe’s muffin flavors for delivery nationwide. “This will give Abe’s superfans the opportunity to experience our entire muffin line,” Koffman added. “Oh, and did I mention this bundle includes our brand new, unreleased flavor we have yet to announce?!”

For those new to Abe’s Vegan Muffin, the company started when Joseph and Marty Koffman started a commercial bakery, producing baked goods that Joseph's son Abe Koffman could not eat due to his severe peanut, dairy, and soy allergies. His father and uncle Marty decided to set out to create baked goods that wouldn’t leave Abe wanting these indulgences. Abe’s Vegan Muffin’s now distributes over 1 million muffins each week from its facility in West Nyack, New York.

Now, the muffins can be delivered directly to the doorstep in honor of National Muffin Day. Abe’s will continue this special offer until the company runs out of products.