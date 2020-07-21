A Chef’s Simple Tips to Make Flavorful, Delicious Tempeh

Not only does tempeh have incredible protein content (double that of tofu), but it is also packed with fiber (7g per serving) and is a clean label protein with only a handful of ingredients. Considering how critical that fiber is to your gut health (and as a result, mental health) as well as satiety, this makes it a premier source of plant-based protein, but many find the food tough to prepare in a way that makes it as delicious as other meat alternatives.

My father, a classically trained chef, has been super skeptical of tempeh ever since I first brought it into the house months ago. He gave it two separate efforts in the past and wasn’t thrilled with the result, despite me thinking it was good, proclaiming, “If I can’t make it taste good, then nobody can.” I challenged him to give it one more shot and try a new method. The result, tempeh tacos, was better than either of us anticipated.

The big shift between previous stir-fries we attempted and these scrumptious tacos is that we steamed the tempeh and marinated it prior to cooking. Steaming tempeh makes a big difference as it helps to remove bitterness while softening it, which allows it to better absorb the marinade - and this marinade is not to be missed. It has a noticeable kick, but it is far more from flavor than spice. If you don’t have Tajin seasoning, then I recommend buying some because it’s a game-changer: Even beyond this recipe, you can use it to garnish cocktails or coat popcorn or sprinkle on fruit or so much more.

This tempeh bursts with loud flavors, but is not overly spicy. My mom also loved the tempeh, and even declared that “You wouldn’t even know it’s not meat!” My dad was visibly pleased after the first bite - finally, he had conquered making tempeh tasty to his standard.

The best part about this discovery? It means we get to keep trying new recipes with tempeh, and my dad is eating more plants – a true win-win!