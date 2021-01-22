When you think about heart disease, you may imagine an overweight, older male experiencing heart palpitations and chest pain. That’s definitely valid, but also be aware that heart disease is not one-size-fits-all –– it has a wide variety of symptoms and affects individuals of all ages. It is currently the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even though heart disease is pretty common, it can be preventable 80% of the time, according to the American Heart Association. Now, you’re probably wondering, if heart disease is preventable, why are rates still so high? This is attributed to the Standard American Diet (SAD) –– which consists of processed foods high in sugar and fat –– and the sedentary lifestyle adopted by most individuals in our country. It goes way back to the beginning of the 20th century, where heart disease was an uncommon cause of death in the United States. By mid-century, it had become the most common cause. Some historians attribute it to the lack of physical activity as the majority of Americans started using automobiles as a mode of transportation. Others attribute it to harmful changes in Americans’ diet, where people consumed more processed foods, saturated fats, and added sugars, according to this study. Unfortunately, many are still engaging in this lifestyle today –– despite knowing a healthy diet and regular exercise has the power to reverse heart disease.

Dr. Heather Shenkman, MD, FAAC, a vegan cardiologist and athlete, is on a mission to help individuals regain their health and maintain a healthy heart focusing on healthy lifestyle changes. In her practice, she takes a whole-person approach –– treating food as medicine by promoting

plant-based food choices in addition to regular exercise habits. In an exclusive interview with The Beet, Dr. Shenkman walks us through her journey to becoming vegan, the benefits of a plant-based diet for cardiovascular health, and her personal favorite vegan meals. She leads by example when it comes to lifestyle and has blossomed into an endurance athlete –– fueled entirely by a vegan diet. Her advice will motivate you to add more plants and movement to your life, which will nourish your body and leave you feeling full of life.

Photo Credit: Shiggy Ichinomiya

The Beet: What made you decide to go vegan?

Dr. Heather Shenkman: I became a vegetarian while in high school, because of my love for animals. I was a vegetarian throughout college and medical school, but I became a vegan during my cardiology fellowship. I had originally become a vegetarian because of animal cruelty. However, as I learned more about the plight of farm animals, I felt like it was the right thing to do to also cut out dairy and eggs. I became fully vegan during my cardiology fellowship. During my research at that time, I had read about the work that Drs. Esselstyn and Ornish had done to successfully reverse heart disease with a plant-based diet. So since then, about 16 years ago, I’ve been a vegan.

TB: What inspired you to become an avid athlete and engage in a variety of sports?

HS: I've always been active physically in one way or another. In 2005, the same year I adopted a vegan diet, I was recovering from a foot injury, and could not do the running that I used to do to stay fit. As a result, I took up swimming and road cycling. Once my foot healed and I started running again, I asked my spin instructor, who was an avid triathlete, to coach me for my first triathlon, the Finger Lakes sprint triathlon, in September 2005. I had so much fun training, meeting other triathletes, and racing, that I was hooked!

TB: What sparked your interest in cardiology? Did a plant-based diet have anything to do with it?

HS: My interest in cardiology initially stemmed from an interest in being able to make an impact in my patients' lives, and honestly didn't have anything to do with a plant-based diet. I didn't go plant-based/vegan until the second year of the cardiology fellowship. I used every chance I could to encourage my patients to make better diet and lifestyle choices. But, back then in 2005, there wasn't much understanding of plant-based diets, this was before Forks Over Knives and before most people had any understanding of the word "vegan". As time has gone on, it's become easier to encourage patients to adopt more plant-based styles of eating.

TB: As a cardiologist, do you place a great emphasis on food as medicine?

HS: I encourage my patients to eat more fruits and vegetables. That's always a good starting point. We talk about minimizing processed food, restaurant food, fried foods, soda, and sweets. We agree that years of animal products, fast food, junk food, lack of exercise, and smoking have all contributed to their current state of health. We also agree that in order to do better, some of those habits need to change. To help guide them in the right direction, I advise them to watch the Forks Over Knives documentary and frame a whole-food, plant-based diet as the healthiest choice. Since no other diet has been shown to reverse heart disease, I tell them that the closest they can come to this diet as possible is best for their heart.

TB: Tell us about your book, The Vegan Heart Doctor's Guide to Reversing Heart Disease, Losing Weight, and Reclaiming Your Life. What drove you to write this?

HS: I wanted my patients to know the basics of heart disease and that they can make an impact on their own health. I talk about how to incorporate better eating habits and incorporate more exercise, and how to find joy in it all. Now, I recognize that not every patient who walks into my office is going to walk out a vegan. In fact, most won’t. My goal as a cardiologist is to provide my patients with the best information on how to improve their heart health and reduce their risk of cardiovascular events.

TB: What advice do you give your patients often if they are considering going plant-based?

HS: I give them literature, in particular, the Physicians Committee's "Vegetarian Starter Kit". It reinforces a lot of why a plant-based diet is a healthy choice and provides meal ideas. I try to frame diet change as an adventure, not deprivation, a chance to try new foods, and something that will help them to feel better and improve their health.

TB: What is your favorite vegan meal?

HS: For breakfast, I love oatmeal or a homemade smoothie. Many mornings, I will make a smoothie bowl for myself and my 17-month-old daughter Ava; I add a banana, an orange, frozen strawberries, a couple of chunks of carrot, and maybe a tiny amount of broccoli, unsweetened soy milk, oats, dried coconut, flax and chia seeds to my Vitamix. I also love cooking up a shepherd's pie with lentils and veggies and mashed potatoes on top.

TB: Tell us about your advocacy, such as making sure kids have access to heart-healthy, plant-based meals in schools. Why is it crucial to start a healthy lifestyle at a young age?

HS: So many of my patients tell me that they are not used to eating vegetables. But also, much of my motivation to advocate for healthy meals in schools is that I now have a young daughter and want her to be healthy. We know that our preferences for foods start early in life. If we can introduce children to healthy foods when young, this will shape their taste buds for years to come.

TB: What has been your personal biggest triumph? What are you proudest of?

HS: I'm proudest of earning a medal at the Maccabiah Games in Israel in 2013. I competed in the "Maccabi Man and Woman" Competition, which was a four-event competition occurring within a week, including a time-trial bike race, a half marathon, an Olympic distance triathlon, and a 5-kilometer swim. It was challenging not only to compete in these events but to do so in such a short amount of time, in very hot weather.