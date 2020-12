When stress hits, sleep becomes impossible, food becomes the one thing that makes you feel better, and more often than not we reach for all the wrong things. If only we could "rethink" the equation and use food as medicine, not as comfort. Food is your friend, but not because it comforts you, which a sugary donut or bag of chips might, but because nutritious food, from nature, has the power to make you feel better, sleep more soundly, lower your blood sugar (and burn fat for fuel), and boost your immunity. While the wrong foods can add to our stress and sleeplessness, make us feel low after we crash from our sugar high, choosing the right foods can act as nature's medicine, and help us feel better, have more energy, sleep more soundly and fight inflammation, which is often the underlying cause of experiencing low-energy and other low-grade symptoms. To train your brain to think of food as medicine–not as comfort–in a time of intense stress and sleeplessness, all you have to do is feed your body the right types of foods that nourish it on a cellular level: These are whole, plant-based foods like vegetables and legumes, whole grains, fruit, nuts, and seeds. Banish junk food and focus on foods you could grow in your own garden if you had one, or that look the same when they come out of the ground or off the tree. The more "natural" the state of your vegetables, the better. Cutting out sugar and junk food or processed packaged goods is part of the equation since those contain added sugar, chemicals and lose all the benefit of the nutrients that may have started in that potato chip, but by the time it passes your lips, it's little more than a conduit for fat and salt.

For how to achieve optimal wellness and leave stress behind, sleep better and have more energy (which in turn keeps you from reaching for the simple carbs and gives you the impetus to get out the door for that run, walk or bike ride) we turned to Brigid Titgemeier,

Functional Medicine Registered Dietitian and Founder of My Food is Health

Titgemeier is a health advocate on a mission to transform your health and change your life through personalized nutrition. With a Masters in Public Health Nutrition and Board Certification in Integrative and Functional Nutrition, Brigid was a Founding Dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine working under Dr. Mark Hyman. Previously she worked under Dr. Michael Roizen. She has worked with more than 4,000 clients in her functional nutrition and health consulting business, leveraging a data-driven personalized nutrition approach, advanced lab testing, education, and coaching.