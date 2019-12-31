7-Layer Vegan Taco Bowl with Vegan Cheese
7-Layer Vegan Taco Bowl
Makes 4 bowls
INGREDIENTS:
For the bowl:
- 2 heads romaine, chopped
- 1 can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup sliced black olives
- 1-2 avocados chopped
- lime wedges (optional)
- For the Pico de Gallo
- 2 ounces of Vegan Cheddar Cheese
- 1/2 large onion chopped
- 4 Roma tomatoes chopped
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 2 limes juiced
- salt to taste
For the Chipotle Cheez Sauce
- 3/4 cup cashews
- 1/2 cup nutritional yeast
- 3/4 cup vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup chipotle salsa
- For the Chile Lime Tortilla Strips
- 2 corn tortillas thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- Chile Lime Salt (such as Tajin or Trader Joe's)
INSTRUCTIONS:
For the Pico de Gallo
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl, except the salt. Season to taste.
For the Chipotle Cheez Sauce
- Add all ingredients to a blender and process until smooth. Add more vegetable broth a tablespoon at a time, if desired, to thin out the sauce.
- Or if you prefer simply add a sprinkling of vegan cheese over the top of your bowl
For the Chile Lime Tortilla Strips
- Heat oil in a small frying pan.
- When oil is hot, add the tortilla strips in a single layer to the pan. Fry on each side until golden brown (about 2 minutes).
- Immediately remove the strips and place them on a plate lined with a paper towel. Sprinkle with Chile-Lime Salt to taste.
For the bowls
- Fill four bowls with a layer of lettuce, followed with the beans, olives, pico de gallo and avocado, sliced or diced.
- Heat the Creamy Cheez Sauce and drizzle the desired amount over the top of each bowl.
- Garnish each bowl with the Chile Lime Tortilla Strips.
- Serve with lime wedges, if desired.
Nutritional Notes: per serving (¼ of recipe)
541 calories, 18g protein, 69g carbs, 18g fiber, 25g fat