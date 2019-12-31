7-Layer Vegan Taco Bowl with Vegan Cheese

7-Layer Vegan Taco Bowl

Makes 4 bowls

INGREDIENTS:

For the bowl:
  • 2 heads romaine, chopped
  • 1 can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup sliced black olives
  • 1-2 avocados chopped
  • lime wedges (optional)
  • For the Pico de Gallo
  • 2 ounces of Vegan Cheddar Cheese
  • 1/2 large onion chopped
  • 4 Roma tomatoes chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 2 limes juiced
  • salt to taste
For the Chipotle Cheez Sauce
  • 3/4 cup cashews
  • 1/2 cup nutritional yeast
  • 3/4 cup vegetable broth
  • 1/2 cup chipotle salsa
  • For the Chile Lime Tortilla Strips
  • 2 corn tortillas thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • Chile Lime Salt (such as Tajin or Trader Joe's)

INSTRUCTIONS:

For the Pico de Gallo
  1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl, except the salt. Season to taste.
For the Chipotle Cheez Sauce
  1. Add all ingredients to a blender and process until smooth. Add more vegetable broth a tablespoon at a time, if desired, to thin out the sauce.
  2. Or if you prefer simply add a sprinkling of vegan cheese over the top of your bowl
For the Chile Lime Tortilla Strips
  1. Heat oil in a small frying pan.
  2. When oil is hot, add the tortilla strips in a single layer to the pan. Fry on each side until golden brown (about 2 minutes).
  3. Immediately remove the strips and place them on a plate lined with a paper towel. Sprinkle with Chile-Lime Salt to taste.
For the bowls
  1. Fill four bowls with a layer of lettuce, followed with the beans, olives, pico de gallo and avocado, sliced or diced.
  2. Heat the Creamy Cheez Sauce and drizzle the desired amount over the top of each bowl.
  3. Garnish each bowl with the Chile Lime Tortilla Strips.
  4. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.

Nutritional Notes: per serving (¼ of recipe)

541 calories, 18g protein, 69g carbs, 18g fiber, 25g fat

