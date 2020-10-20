7-Eleven, the convenience store on every street corner across the globe, now carries frozen vegan meals that are ready to heat and eat in all 800 of its Hong Kong locations.

Designed in partnership with Green Monday, an advocacy group for plant-based sustainability, Hong Kong residents can purchase plant-based versions of local favorite rice dishes such as Spicy Thai Basil OmniPork Rice and Thai OmniPork Stir-Fried Noodles. The meals are made using OmniPork, a meatless pork alternative designed by the Green Monday brand.

7-Eleven isn’t the only popular grab-and-go chain to partner with Green Monday: Hong Kong McDonald’s locations offer six meat-free options using the brand's OmniPork. David Yeung, the company’s CEO, spoke about the McDonald's partnership, saying, “Today is one of the most exhilarating days in the history of Green Monday. To partner with McDonald’s is absolutely a dream come true. This is, without a doubt, the most monumental and game-changing breakthrough for the plant-based movement in Asia and one of the biggest milestones globally. After 20 years as a vegetarian, I can once again say I’m loving it. I hereby must express my sincerest appreciation to the McDonald’s team for their support and commitment on this long-term collaboration.”

OmniPork uses a combination of soy and pea-based protein, shitake mushrooms, and rice to make their low calorie, high fiber and iron product. Through strategic partnerships with places like 7-elven and McDonald’s, the company hopes that its products will reduce meat consumption by making a plant-based alternative convenient to consumers in a rush, looking for a quick bite to eat.

Although OmniPork is only for sale at 7-eleven and McDonald’s locations in Hong Kong, Green Monday shares a similar mission with US-based brands like Impossible and Beyond Meat. Burger King’s “Impossible Whopper” was a huge hit, with the brand calling it the most popular new menu item in recent memory. While you wait for OmniPork to hit the US market, check out our guide to all of the fast-food chains offering plant-based alternatives so that you can satisfy your next late-night burger and fries craving, meat-free.