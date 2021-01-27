With all the good that magnesium does for your body, it’s time to pay this nutrient a bit of TLC: “Magnesium is a mineral that your body uses in hundreds of processes, including protein creation, energy production, bone development, nerve signaling, helping your heartbeat, blood sugar control, and blood pressure regulation,” says Megan Ostler, MS, RDN, and Director of iFit Nutrition, the maker of plant-based, weight loss, and muscle-building meal replacements. Needless to say, without magnesium you simply can’t function at your prime, whether it’s on the energy front, muscle-building, or the fundamental processes that keep you alive. There’s also interesting research on magnesium and sleep as in this 2018 study and magnesium supplementation in the treatment of mild depression, per research from 2017.

For the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for your age range and gender, consult this chart from the National Institutes of Health. For adult men, the RDA hovers around 400-420 milligrams, and for adult women around 310-320 milligrams. (Pregnant and lactating women need slightly more.)

With plenty of delicious plant-based options to explore, it’s easy to incorporate magnesium-rich foods into your plant-based or plant-forward diet. Below, nutritionists weigh in on their favorite vegan magnesium foods — and what to do with them.

1. Pumpkin seeds

“One ounce of pumpkin seeds contains 168 milligrams of magnesium,” says Megan Byrd, RD. “Pumpkin seeds are also high in fiber and antioxidants, and can be sprinkled on salads or mixed into pasta.”

If you have a fresh pumpkin, we also love roasting them with savory spices like paprika and cumin or sweeter spices like cinnamon and turmeric for a satisfying snack.

Getty Images/Westend61

2. Spinach

“Spinach is a magnesium powerhouse. A half-cup of cooked frozen spinach provides 78 milligrams of magnesium,” states Allison Gregg, RDN, LD/N, a registered dietitian and a nutritional consultant at MomLovesBest.com. “Spinach is also rich in Vitamin K, which is essential for blood clotting, and rich in iron which helps create Hemoglobin,” she continues, adding that hemoglobin helps bring oxygen to our tissues.

Try adding frozen spinach to your favorite plant-based lasagna recipe by layering it into the casserole dish or adding it to the vegan cheese mixture, suggests Gregg, who also enjoys tossing plenty of spinach into curry recipes. With the Super Bowl fast approaching, we’re also all about this vegan spinach artichoke dip.

3. Chia Seeds

Ostler shares that these seeds provide 111 milligrams of magnesium per ounce, along with more health-supportive properties like omega-3 fatty acids and fiber.

“These are easy to sprinkle on toast, oatmeal, and smoothies,” she adds. We also love slipping a tablespoon or two into our favorite vinaigrette recipe for an instant nutrition-boost. For more inspiration, check out 5 Genius Ways to Use Chia Seeds, According to Nutritionists.

Getty Images

4. Avocados

A good source of magnesium, one avocado provides about 58 milligrams of magnesium, “not to mention they are good sources of fiber, healthy fat, and potassium,” says Leah Silberman, MS, RD, who consults for CORE Foods.

In addition to the ole avocado toast route, try adding a few slices of avocado to your next Buddha bowl or slipping a ½ an avocado into a smoothie recipe to help give the shake a rich, silky texture.

5. Almonds

“One ounce of almonds contains about 80 milligrams of magnesium. Almonds are also really high in protein, healthy fats, and fiber,” offers Byrd. “Slivered almonds are great sprinkled on salads as well, and make a great substitute for pine nuts in basil pesto.”

We’re also big fans of this oil-free kale pesto made with kale, skinless almonds, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, basil, garlic, and salt.

6. Black Beans

“A half-cup of black beans will give you 60 milligrams of magnesium in addition to fiber and protein,” comments Ostler. “This complex carbohydrate is incredibly versatile and can be used as an additional protein source in salads, burritos, soups, chili, and tacos; or can be mashed and used as an egg substitute in baked goods.”

We’re sensing a taco night...tonight.