TikTok recipes have been dominating social media, from wrap hacks to feta pasta. The inventive minds of food creators keep whipping up incredible treats that are too good to pass up. Whether you’re a TikTok-obsessed foodie or looking to try something new, these recipes are sure to delight you. We wanted to know what all the hype was about and gathered five of our favorite vegan food TikTok trends. Be sure to follow The Beet on TikTok here to keep up with plant-based food content.

1. Nature’s Cereal

Lizzo has taken over our Spotify accounts, and now she's set her sights on inspiring us in the kitchen. A couple of weeks ago, Lizzo made a recipe from the creator @natures_food go viral, sending TikTok into a tailspin over something called “Nature’s Cereal.” The two key ingredients in Nature’s Cereal are pomegranates (the crunchy “cereal” part) and coconut water (the “milk” part). Then you can top it off with your preference of berries.

Lizzo likes to add ice cubes to keep things cool. If this sounds like a far cry from your childhood Cap’n Crunch, you’re right—but it’s a lot healthier. In fact, according to nutritionists, the trendy Nature’s Cereal is packed with vitamins and antioxidants. It's also a fun and refreshing way to add more berries to your diet. The antioxidants derived from the berries and pomegranate seeds are great for boosting immunity and fighting off free radical damage. Fresh coconut is full of electrolytes and super hydrating, making Nature’s Cereal a perfect pre or post-workout snack.

2. Blue Spirulina Smoothie

The blue spirulina smoothie bowl trend looks like a dish that mermaids would have for breakfast. The key ingredient here is blue spirulina, a close relative to green spirulina. Blue spirulina is a blue pigment derived from blue-green algae. As a superfood, it’s rich in nutritional value. Packed with protein, vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, and antioxidants that help protect cells from damage, blue spirulina is certainly an easy, colorful, and nutritious addition to any smoothie. Plus, a little bit goes a long way, so one package will last you a while.

Unlike green spirulina, it is not as pungent, and is masked well by the other fruits in the smoothie. The smoothie bowl itself is super customizable—just throw in your favorite frozen fruit (frozen fruit helps to keep the consistency thicker and more spoonable). Add some bananas, mangos, blue spirulina powder, and almond milk to a blender and blend until smooth. Top with granola, coconut flakes, or fresh berries, and enjoy!

3. Flour and Water “Chicken”

If you’re scrambling to whip up dinner and forgot to buy beans, tofu, or tempeh, chances are you have everything in your pantry to make this trendy TikTok “chicken.” All you need is flour, water, some spices, and oil to cook with. TikTokers couldn’t believe this recipe, not only for its ease but for its shocking resemblance to real chicken. TikToker @futurelettuce combines flour and water, kneading until smooth, then uses a “washing” method of rinsing the gluten out until the water runs partially clear, creating the perfect consistency. An important trick is to twist the dough into a pretzel shape to create that shredded chicken-like texture. Finally, just fry your dough in some oil or veggie stock for extra flavor, and voilà, dinner is served!

4. Baked Oats

Oatmeal is a sacred staple among plant-based eaters. It’s infinitely customizable, sweet or savory, and loaded with protein. It’s the perfect breakfast to keep you satiated and full of energy due to the oats’ complex carbs. If you’re in an oatmeal rut and are thinking about switching things up or having oats as dessert, then you might want to try TikTok’s baked oats. Many creators on the app enjoy blending their oats to create a creamy consistency and adding creative flavors like peanut butter, vanilla, or fruit. The trick here, unlike your regular stovetop oats, is to add baking powder and baking soda so the oats fluff up in the oven. Baked in an oven-safe container at 350 degrees for 25 minutes, and these little treats are perfect as cakes, muffins, or a sweet breakfast.

5. Vegan Cheese

A nice pairing with the viral vegan “chicken” recipe might be the vegan cheese recipe that is taking hold of vegan TikTok. Gooey and comforting, this vegan cheese boasts the taste and texture of real cheese without the inflammation and cholesterol found in dairy. This rich cultured non-dairy cheese requires only a couple of ingredients, a blender, and less than thirty minutes. Soak cashews in warm water. After the cashews have plumped up from some water, you’ll need to add lemon juice, agar agar powder, tapioca starch, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, a little tahini, and warm water in a blender. Cook the blended mixture on a non-stick pan on medium-low for 5-10 minutes until stretchy. Place your vegan cheese in the fridge and add to any dish. Full of healthy fats and protein from cashews, this vegan cheese is sure to be a rotation to your weekly recipes.