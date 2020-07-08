Right now, you're probably looking for different ways to boost your immune system as COVID cases continue to climb across the US. One simple way to arm your body in the fight against virus is to add more plant-heavy meals rich in nutrients to your diet. These three meals are not only delicious and easy, they also boast superfoods like turmeric, broccoli and mushrooms in their ingredients that will help equip your immune system to defend itself against illnesses. Add these to your recipe repertoire and both your taste buds and your body will thank you.

Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower, Chickpeas and Red Cabbage Serves 4 Ingredients 1 medium head cauliflower, trimmed and cut into bite-sized florets (approximately 6 ½ cups)

2 (15.5 oz) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

¼ medium head cabbage, sliced

4 cloves garlic, smashed

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp ground Aleppo pepper (or substitute ½ tsp sweet paprika)

Cumin Scented Rice

1 Tbsp coconut oil

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 cup uncooked basmati rice, rinsed and drained

1 2/3 cups water

¼ tsp salt

Fresh lemon wedges and fresh cilantro leaves, for serving Instructions Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. In a rimmed baking sheet, place the cauliflower, chickpeas, cabbage, and garlic cloves. Toss with olive oil, salt, coriander, turmeric, black pepper and Aleppo pepper until combined and vegetables/chickpeas are evenly coated. Place in preheated oven and roast for 30 minutes, stirring halfway, until vegetables are tender and chickpeas are golden and slightly crisp. While vegetables are cooking, make cumin-scented rice. In a medium saucepan, heat coconut oil over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and cook, stirring frequently, for 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Add rice and stir to combine, cooking an additional 30 seconds. Add water and salt and raise heat to bring to a boil. Immediately reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 10 minutes, or until liquid has been absorbed and rice is cooked through. Fluff with a fork and remove from heat immediately. To serve, divide roasted cauliflower, chickpeas and red cabbage into 4 individual serving bowls along with cumin rice, cilantro leaves and lemon wedges.

Healing Mushroom and Greens Ramen Serves 4 Ingredients 8 oz dried ramen noodles

2 Tbsp coconut oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 large shallot, thinly sliced

1” piece ginger, peeled and minced

5 oz sliced shiitake mushroom caps

8 oz cremini mushrooms, sliced

1 bunch baby bok choy, roughly chopped

4 cups vegetable stock

1 (14 oz) can coconut milk

1 ¼ tsp salt

½ tsp curry powder

¼ tsp white pepper

¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

2 Tbsp tamari

1 Tbsp brown rice vinegar

2 cups roughly chopped spinach, tightly packed

1 tsp toasted sesame oil (optional)

Thinly sliced scallions, black sesame seeds for garnish (optional) Instructions Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Prepare ramen noodles according to package directions; strain and rinse with cold water. Set aside. In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, heat coconut oil over medium heat. Add garlic, shallot and ginger and cook for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add both types of mushrooms and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes, or until the mushrooms are tender. Add bok choy and cook for 1-2 additional minutes. Add vegetable stock, coconut milk, salt, curry powder, white pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, tamari and brown rice vinegar; stir to combine. Raise heat and bring to a boil, then immediately reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Add in chopped spinach and cook until wilted, 2-3 minutes more. Add the cooked ramen noodles and sesame oil and stir until heated through. Ladle the broth and noodles into individual serving bowls and garnish with scallions and black sesame seeds. Serve immediately.