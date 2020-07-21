The coronavirus crisis has motivated us all to try to be the healthiest version of ourselves, and for Brits, that means turning to a more plant-based diet An impressive 25 percent of young British Millennials (aged 21-30) say that the COVID-19 pandemic has made "a vegan diet more appealing" according to new research.

Mintel, the market research company, found that among 2,000 Brits surveyed, the number of those interested in adopting a vegan diet has risen to 22 percent of Millennials since the pandemic started. Meanwhile, among the entire population, of any age, 12 percent said that a vegan diet is proving more attractive, the research found.

“For consumers struggling to know how to make a positive difference, cutting out animal protein may be seen as a way of tackling the climate crisis, showing compassion for nature, and boosting their own nutrient intake," Alex Beckett, Associate Director of Mintel Food & Drink, said,

Half of all Brits have a strong belief that eating more plants has medicinal benefits, the research revealed. A plant-based diet has been linked to lowering complications of COVID-19 because of how nutrient-rich plants are.

Healthy habits generated over the pandemic are here to stay.

After living under quarantine, a quarter of Brits are actively trying to reach five servings of fruit and vegetables a day. The most desired food amongst these individuals were those that boosted your immune system.

Two out fo five say COVID-19 prompted them to add more nutrients to their diet that supports the immune system, especially citrus. Two-thirds of Brits prioritize foods with vitamin C, like oranges, lemons and kiwis, which helps build a defense against infection.

Research also showed healthy produce was always fully stocked in the fridges of Generation Z and Millennials. Healthy produce along with canned goods was hard to come by at the beginning of quarantine. Because of this, two in five Brits said their pantry will be stocked with shelf-stable ingredients, such as coconut milk and rice.

Canned goods have been a staple in Brits' diets throughout this crisis. One in seven have eaten more canned food since the pandemic. People are also avoiding wasting food, 69 percent Brits say the outbreak has encouraged them to waste less food at home.

Beckett said: “Before the outbreak, younger people generally opted for convenient, fresh food that didn’t take long to prepare. But under lockdown, with more time at home and no restaurants or cafes open for business, long-life food has had clear advantages."

A plant-based diet is favored amongst Brits and according to a survey 12 million are shifting to a meat-free diet. By 2021, 32 percent of millennials and 35 percent of Generation Z will eat a meat-free diet.

Coronavirus has changed the way many of us eat forever, including replacing takeout orders with homemade meals. More people are eating better to boost their immune system and maintain their healthiest selves.