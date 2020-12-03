A new poll out of the UK has revealed that one in five people plan to cook a fully vegan Christmas dinner this year. More and more people are ditching their traditional Christmas dinner foods for healthier plant-based alternatives. Applewood, a vegan cheese company, surveyed over 2,000 people and found that one in five respondents are planning on buying vegan food and products for Christmas dinner, even if guests are not fully vegan themselves. Along with this, the company also found that a shocking 74% of respondents said they would look into having plant-based cheese alternatives this Christmas.

Plant-Based Continues to Grow During the Holidays

“Research shows that vegans and vegetarians look set to make up a quarter of the British population in 2025, and eating a vegan diet could be the ‘single biggest way’ to reduce our environmental impact on Earth. But, we were surprised by our survey results that show people are increasingly willing to forgo their traditional Christmas foodie treats for healthier alternatives even when it makes cooking vegan for the whole family," said Lisa Harrison, Senior Brand Manager for Applewood Vegan and Mexicana Vegan.

A growing number of UK eaters opting for a vegan Christmas dinner will be more beneficial for our environment, as a typical Christmas dinner for a family of six people would emit 23.5kg of C02 emissions where a vegan Christmas dinner only emits 9.5kg of C02 emissions.

Another survey stated that almost a quarter of Americans have been eating more plant-based foods during the coronavirus pandemic. With health being a major concern during these unpredictable times, people have been turning to food and eating more whole foods to strive for better health and heightened immunity.