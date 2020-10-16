Autumn has arrived and the crispness in the air and stunning changing leaves symbolize that it's time to start baking all things pumpkin and carving Jack-O’- Lanterns. While trick or treating and Halloween parties might look a bit different this year due to the pandemic, enjoying Halloween treats definitely doesn’t need to stop. Whether you choose to indulge in traditional, accidentally-vegan sugary delicacies or opt for healthier versions of old school favorites, there is something for everyone. Halloween loot has come a long way since my son and I first went vegan almost a decade ago. Now it’s easy to be vegan on Halloween with this list of spooktacular plant-based treats for every kid and kid at heart.

When searching for Halloween treats beyond this list, be on the lookout for hidden ingredients such as gelatin (usually from pigs) in gummy candies and marshmallows; whey from dairy cows; beeswax or honey from bees; and carmine, a red pigment from crushed female cochineal insects often still used in red candies. Luckily alternatives from vegetables exist and many brands are making the switch. Here are 13 vegan-friendly Halloween treats to indulge in this holiday.

You won’t miss traditional peanut butter cups because Justin’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups fill those cravings for a chocolaty peanut butter combo. Justin’s are whipped up to a glorious perfection using organic peanut butter and high quality organic and Rainforest Alliance certified chocolate. For anyone (like myself) that stopped buying products with palm oil after learning about the plight of orangutans, be rest assured Justin’s uses sustainably sourced palm fruit oil in their cups. These goodies are widely available at grocery stores and you can also find them at Starbucks and many convenient stores.

2. Red Vines Made Simple Cherry

Your Red Vine dreams can finally come true with these Made Simple Cherry twists that use radish extract instead of insects for their vibrant color. This new line of red vines also has mixed berry vines and mini bites in both flavors. Reflect on Halloween from years gone by as you indulge in this twisty classic candy. Make sure you purchase the package that says Made Simple on the front, as the original Red Vines still contain Red 40 dye, but it’s great to see the brand moving in the right direction towards cruelty-free products.

These accidentally-vegan treasures are sure to spark childhood memories. In Canada, we call them Rockets, but in the US they are called Smarties (it gets confusing because “smarties” in Canada are chocolates like M&Ms which are not vegan). But these colorful bursts of sugary love are hard but chewable candies using a veggie derived anti-caking agent instead of an animal-sourced agent. The little vegan wafer rolls have been a Halloween staple for over 50 years and are also gluten-free and nut-free for new generations of kids to enjoy.

4. Enjoy Life Halloween Chocolate Minis

This certified vegan mini chocolate bar is made with rice milk and is also non-GMO, gluten-free, nut-free, and allergy-friendly. They are smooth and creamy which proves (yet again!) that many plant-based kinds of milk can be substituted for dairy milk in a vast assortment of decadent products. Enjoy Life also makes a full-size vegan chocolate bar with rice milk all year round so long after Halloween is over you can still indulge should you choose to.

5. Annie’s Homegrown Organic Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars

If you need a momentary break from candy but still want to have a treat these organic chewy oatmeal raisin granola bars by Annie’s do the trick. Made with whole grain oats and without synthetic colors or artificial flavors these organic bars are super chewy and kid-approved.

6. Wholesome Organic Spooky Shapes

Spooky themed candy isn’t too scary when it’s vegan: Wholesome Organic's ghostly candy comes in the shapes of a skull, witch hat, spider, and jack-o-lantern. The candies are naturally flavored and come in cherry, lemon, orange, and strawberry. They are non-GMO and free from artificial colors and high fructose corn syrup. If there are any leftovers from your Halloween festivities they make the perfect surprise snack for kids or a lunch box treat at school.

7. Sprout Organic Pumpkin Carrot Crinklez Veggie Snack

If you get the Halloween munchies these are a healthy alternative to chips with a pumpkin twist. Created with a combination of organic chickpea flour, rice flour, carrot powder, beets, spinach, and pumpkin, you can easily eat the whole bag. Pumpkin Carrot Crinklez Veggie Snacks are available from Sprouts Farmers Market where you can also pick up raw pumpkin seeds to eat plain or use for pumpkin-themed baking.

8. Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups

Trader Joe’s is known for having exciting vegan treats so bring extra reusable bags for your loot. These rich and creamy chocolate sunflower seed butter cups are ideal for people avoiding peanuts and tree nuts. Created with sunflower seeds and fair trade dark chocolate it’s the perfect combination to melt in your mouth. They come two in a pack so you can share the package with a friend, but you can also get a larger pack of mini sun butter cups.

While shopping at Trader Joe’s, pick up a bag (or three) of their Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn. This fall snack is a yummy addition for a socially distanced Halloween gathering; just use individual bowls for each person. Or when the sun goes downturn on a spooky Halloween movie and dig into this light and crunchy maple-infused popcorn treat.

10. Squish Vegan Wicked Witches Candies

The vegan line of Squish candies contains no gelatin and these gummy wicked witches will give you something delicious to chew on. With a fruity raspberry taste and a bright blue color, the package comes with three buckets so you can keep one for yourself and give two away to friends. If witches aren’t your thing, Squish has plenty of other vegan candies to choose from such unicorns, rainbows, sparkling bears, cherry watermelon hearts, sour peach hearts, and a green Matcha flavored alligator with spirulina!

11. Wholesome Organic Cinnamon Bears

Spice up your Halloween with charming cinnamon gummy bears from Wholesome. They are created with organic fair trade sugar, are non-GMO project verified, gluten-free, and vegan. They also don’t contain any artificial or synthetic colors such as red dye 40 and use blackcurrant and radish for coloring. Rest assured no bears were harmed in the making of these tasty little cinnamon treasures.

12. Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars

If you are on the lookout for chocolate without all the sugar then Unreal dark chocolate coconut bars are the answer. These certified vegan gems are made with only a few sustainable ingredients and are non-GMO and sweetened without corn syrup or sugar alcohols. Order them online or shop for them at Whole Foods, Sprouts, and other grocery stores in the United States.

13. YumEarth Organic Halloween Lollipops

For lucky number 13 top off your Halloween night with a lollipop. These vegan organic pops are made with simple ingredients and colored with carrot, apple, blackcurrant, radish, or turmeric. The Halloween pack includes mouthwatering strawberry, cherry, mango, and watermelon. These lollipops are allergy-friendly for kids to bring to school if there is any leftover from your Halloween festivities.