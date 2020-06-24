Omari McQueen, 12-year-old vegan wunderkind, chef, CEO and restauranteur, is set to add another position to his already unbelievable resume: Cookbook author. McQueen is planning on releasing a cookbook filled with 30 delicious vegan recipes entitled Omari McQueen's Best Bites Cookbook in January of 2021. The young chef's previous ventures have included opening a pop-up restaurant in London during the summer of 2019 called Dipalicious as well as founding a brand of vegan dips by the same name, available here on his website.

Omari, who says he is "inspired by his Jamaican background and love for food" made the big announcement unveiling the cookbook on Instagram, writing, "I am so excited to announce that my first published book will be out in January. I would like to thank everyone for all your love, support & encouragement I would also like to say thank you to the one and only @oscarjansonsmith you have had my back for years, you believed in me from the beginning and @krugercowne @scholastic_uk for giving me a chance to share my passion to the world. The cupcakes did it for me. Mummy and Daddy, you're the best a boy like me could have. Thank you to my siblings and family for being you–perfect."

We can't wait to try cooking up Omari's recipes and are excited to see what's next for the vegan protégé, who has already accomplished feats in his 12 years that many adults can only dream of, from opening a pop-up restaurant in London to being the youngest award-winning chef in the UK, as well as acting as CEO of a beloved line of plant-based dips.

Keep up with Omari on Instagram @OmariMcQueen and @DiplaiciousLTD, where you can stay up to date with his cooking as he shares his tips of the day and recipes, teaching his audience how to make everything from roasted radishes to chocolate oat bars to spicy cauliflower nuggets.