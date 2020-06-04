Plant-based brands have been cranking out new food products like clockwork, so all you vegan eaters eager for a new snack, dip or dessert, a grocery store run is certainly in order. This June, we can’t get enough of these recently debuted tastebud winners from Salted Caramel Chocolate dessert pots to we-can’t-believe-it’s-not-ground-beef crumbles. First up, our favorite sweet releases followed by our favorite savory finds. Read on, and get that shopping list ready.

1. The Collaborative Dessert Pots, (Available at Fresh Thyme, Sprouts, Stop n Shop, H-E-B), $2.99

Thank goodness these are portion-controlled is all we have to say about these stellar mini cups of Salted Caramel Chocolate and Chocolate-flavored perfection. Made with coconut cream, we promise even the non-vegans in your household will sneak a pot when they think you’re not looking and melt into their Happy Chocolate Place Heaven.

2. The Safe & Fair Food Company Drizzled Popcorn, $5 per bag

Popcorn gets an hors d'oeuvres-worthy upgrade with these non-greasy, delectable kernels that are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Right now, we’re loving the new Dark Chocolaty Drizzled Popcorn and Key Lime Pie Drizzled Popcorn for another day of perking up at-home snacktime day numero...

3. Omnom Chocolate, from $8.99 each

As Iceland's first and only bean-to-bar chocolate maker, you can feel good about supporting a unique company as you satiate your sweet tooth. Using high-quality ingredients that are sourced with ethical concerns and sustainability in mind, the packaging is beautiful enough to make these bars part of that vegan gift basket you’re totally curating for your bestie’s birthday or Father’s Day. P.S. The Peru bar (pictured above) just launched in America last month and has fast become our reliable afternoon pick-me-up.

4. KUBEBA, $17.95 for six-bar box

How’s a salted fudge, cinnamon fig or blueberry ginger treat sound to you? If it sounds pretty good, it’s about to sound even better when we tell you they’re all delectable flavors of newly launched vegan protein bars that are low in sugar and brimming with nutritious ingredients. A women-owned company, founded by three friends who suffer from dietary restrictions, taste isn’t compromised in each⁠—gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO!⁠—bite.

5. Butterfly Superfoods nut butters, $14.99 each

Self-proclaimed as crafted from “bullsh*t-free ingredients,” these nutrient-rich nut butter blend walnuts, macadamia nuts, cashews and MCT oil, boosted by make-you-melt flavor profiles like cinnamon vanilla and chocolate reishi.Organic, raw, vegan, and tastes-good-with-bread, what more could you want out of a vegan indulgence?

6. Raw Generation’s Daily Protein Vanilla Cashew Protein Smoothie, $109.99 for 18 bottles

The newest smoothie from Raw Generation’s superb roster is one of our favorites yet. Creamy and mildly sweet from dates, this soy-free beverage is an excellent breakfast choice when you’re in a rush or when you just need a day off from overnight oats-ing it. In mid-may, Raw Generation also launched Keto Meal Shakes, deliciously crafted with plant-based proteins and designed to help curb cravings.

Now, if you’re craving something savory, keep reading...

7. Califia Farms Plant Butter, (currently available at Whole Foods), $4.99

Just because you eat vegan doesn’t mean you should have to miss out on slathering butter on your morning toast or stirred into a savory risotto. Behold Califia Farms’ Plant Butter, which is a buttery, cultured spread made with whole food ingredients like tiger nuts, nutritional yeast, cashews, and more. It’s also free of canola or palm oil, trans fats, soy, and GMOs and melts and cooks like dairy butter in either baking or cooking recipes.

8. Kite Hill's Almond Milk Tzatziki Dip, (available at major grocery retailers including Whole Foods, select grocery, and natural specialty stores), $3.99

The secret’s out, and boy are we glad: This month, Kite Hill has launched a tzatziki dip to make all your dill-y, cucumber dreams come true. With a creamy texture and a hit of acid from lemon juice, this dairy-free dip will fast become a snacking staple. Even better: Pile it on pita for your next falafel sandwich night.

9. Fresh Cravings Spinach Artichoke Cashew Dip, (available at Walmart) $3.98.

Vegans and keto-ers alike will be salivating over the two new plant-based dips from Fresh Cravings, French Onion and Spinach Artichoke. Free of dairy and preservatives, we also love using either on baked potatoes as a savory condiment. For now, enjoy during a solitary nosh. For later, look forward to serving at a dinner party when the time is right.

10. OZO Foods Plant-Based Protein, (available at Kroger) from $5.99

Watch out, Beyond Burger. Whether you’re in the mood for a plant-based patty, vegan ground beef-style crumbles, Italian-style “meatballs”, or Mexican seasoned ground “meat,” you’re going to love this new collection of meat substitutes. Taco night, catch ya later.

11. The Saucy Box Bada Bean Bada Boom, $24.99 for box of 24 bags

Ready to get saucy? Order the new saucy box from this vegan snack company, which includes Sweet Sriracha, Zesty Ranch, and Sweet Onion and Mustard fava bean-based snacks. We’re warning you in advance: Good luck putting down the ranch-flavored treats.

12. Califia Farms Protein Oat, (currently available at Whole Foods and Sprouts), $5.99

This protein-packed milk with eight grams of satiating protein per serving (along with nine essential amino acids and vitamins and minerals to boot) works wonderfully in cereal or smoothies, or a refreshing beverage on its own. If you’re a big vegan baker, it may also fast become your new go-to.