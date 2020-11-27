While many people scope out Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for tech and apparel, there are also plenty of online deals on food items and other consumables. From plant-based meats like Beyond Meat, which has an online shop, to high-quality CBD brands like Hülsa Wellness, this is the week to stock up on plant-based goods, and even gift a few while you’re at it! With more companies selling online than ever before, it’s easy to nab all your favorites—and discover new ones—at super discounted prices from the comfort and safety of your home. Here are some of the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we have our eye on:

1. Kelly’s Croutons

Hands down, the best croutons around...and yes, they are all vegan. As Kelly’s says "deck the halls with cheezy parm and other crouton-inspired delectables!" It’s the perfect time to stock up on all your Kelly’s Croutons faves. The buttery, delectable traditional crouton, crouton crumbs (a must), and parms are the perfect addition to everyday meals, and your holiday party spread—and also a tasty stocking stuffer. Use Code: BF20 to claim 20% off your entire order through November 27th on the brand's website.

2. Hüsla Wellness

Not all CBD products are created equal which is why you need the expertly-formulated Hüsla wellness and beauty products in your life. Hüsla’s high-quality, lab-tested CBD products go beyond CBD and include other cannabinoids from organically grown hemp. Modern scientific studies have shown that using a variety of cannabinoids together, which Hülsa does, has a greater overall effect on the Endocannabinoid System, a bodily system that regulates a number of processes from immune function, to metabolism, to inflammation. On the Hülsa online shop, you’ll find tinctures, mints, lotions, and more. Plus, while doing good in the body, Hülsa looks good with tasteful design and packaging, making for a luxurious holiday gift. Our favorites include the Chill Pill Mints, the Relief Salve, and the Complete Body Lotion. Get 15% off all merchandise, and buy any three matching products and get a fourth one free. Plus, free priority shipping on all orders. Deals good through November 30 here.

3. Beyond Meat

Check out this exclusive online deal for Cyber Monday as part of Beyond Meat's mission to increase accessibility to plant-based meat. The company is making it easier than ever to try, and stock up on, its sustainable plant-based meat products with 20% off all online orders directly on their website from 6 a.m. EST - 11:59 p.m. PST on Cyber Monday, November 30. Additionally, the first 500 orders placed on shop.beyondmeat.com will receive a free Beyond Meat apron with purchase. No code needed, the Cyber Monday discount is automatically applied to cart upon checkout, with shipping included.

4. VeganEssentials

The longest-operating cruelty-free retailer in the US, VeganEsentials, sells “the highest quality animal-free and cruelty-free products—all in one location.” VeganEssentials is a one-stop shopping destination for all-things-vegan. From meat and cheese alternatives to every day plant-based goodies. Having a dedicated online storefront with trusted cruelty-free vegan items makes shopping incredibly simple. For Black Friday, use code BF2020. The brand is also doing “Saturday’s Freebies” on the VeganEssentials website with the first 300 orders of the day over $25 receiving goodies from a selection of brands.

5. Maya’s Cookies

The ultimate vegan cookie just got sweeter with this Black Friday sale. These delectable cookies are easily shipped nationwide and perfectly packaged—with a gift note included as an option—making them the gift for family, friends or clients. And of course, stock up for yourself! Black-owned Maya’s Cookies has realized tremendous growth this year, not only expanding their online footprint but also recently opening a storefront location in San Diego. Get 20% off with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY, entered at checkout on the website.

6. BlendJet

This is not a consumable itself, but, it is a handy little tool to help you eat more fruits, veggies, and more, whether on the go, at your backyard gathering, or in the kitchen. With stainless steel blades that create a tornado effect, slamming the blender’s contents into the back of the jar 275 times a second, BlendJet 2 provides top-notch blender performance. And it’s cordless—what a dream come true. It’s mobile, lightweight, easy to clean. BlendJet’s Black Friday Sale is 15% a single item and greater discounts with volume purchases. Buy two BlendJets, Save 20%. Buy three BlendJets, Save 25%. Details on their website.

7. Outstanding Foods

You may know Outstanding Foods for the signature pigless pork rinds. But their latest innovation is one you won’t be able to get enough of—so good thing they are sold in bulk! The TakeOut Puffs, dubbed a “meal-in-a-bag” by the company, are a must-have snack to have on hand when hunger hits. Each bag has 21g of protein and 30% or more of iron, calcium, vitamins B12, D, E. Enjoy their Black Friday deal which is 30% off your entire order online.

8. House of Waris

These adaptogenic herbal tea blends are full of intention to help you with everything from building immunity to getting more restful sleep. Housed in a beautifully designed tin canister, you’ll have multiple flavors to choose from. Founder Waris Ahluwalia eloquently captures why we all are in need of a tea moment: “Today, tea is a rare oasis in a world of noise and distraction.” For Black Friday, you’ll receive a free limited edition face mask when you buy two teas from their Fundamentals Collection on the brand's website.

9. Taika

Meet Taika, the best coffee in a can that ever lived. These are not your ordinary coffee drinks since they are infused with adaptogens and other good-for-you ingredients that keep sugar and calories in check. The Macadamia Latte is our favorite with its smooth taste and only 70 calories, zero sugar, and no-jitter caffeine kick. Get 25% off your entire order, plus, limited edition Taika merch with the first 50 online orders.

10. Siete Foods

For all your chip, sauces, and plant-based queso needs, look no further. Siete has you covered with all the scrumptious goodies to stock up on. All their products are heritage inspired and made with simple, real-food ingredients like almond flour, whole vegetables and avocado oil. Enjoy 20% off everything, plus, spend $65 and receive a free gift online.