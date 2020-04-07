Why Protein-Packed Pea Milk is the Next Non-Dairy Alternative You Need to Try

What the heck is 'pea milk'? Turns out, it’s much better than the name suggests.

I was intrigued by this newly trendy beverage and looking forward to giving it a try. As someone who has struggled with multiple food allergies and sensitivities for much of my life (and developed a major aversion to cow’s milk long before that), I’ve worked my way through a number of different plant-based milks over the years with mixed results. Some commercially available products just don’t taste that good, some are loaded with sugars and fillers, some annoyingly trigger personal health issues such as inflammation, and others are so nutritionally void it hardly seems worth the calories (let alone the retail price) to add them to my cart.

But pea milk—despite how terrible it may sound in conversation—seemed like it could have more to offer than the average non-dairy beverage.

To Pea or Not to Pea?

Due to its low cost and ubiquity on dinner plates, peas often get overlooked in discussions about healthy foods, but despite their tiny size, these spherical wonders are packed with nutrition. Even though each half-cup serving clocks in around 62 calories with 4 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein they’ll help keep you feeling full and energized for hours. Even people who adhere to a low-carb eating regimen can make them part of their diet, as the American Diabetes Association lists them as a relatively low glycemic index food.

But let’s get back to the protein factor: unlike most plant-based foods, peas offer a decent source of protein (8 grams per cup, the same as a cup of cow’s milk), which has made pea milks and other pea products increasingly popular in recent years among those looking for an easy vegan swap from animal-based protein products such as egg, whey, and collagen proteins.

But What’s Actually in Pea Milk?

Made from dried yellow peas, pea milk is naturally lactose-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and the country’s two leading producers—Ripple and Bolthouse Farms—are both dedicated to making products using non-GMO ingredients. Though some varieties have higher sugar content than others, a quick glance at the label will help you steer clear of any unwanted sweeteners.

Another benefit of pea milk versus dairy and other plant-based milks is its comparatively low environmental impact; yellow peas naturally grow in areas that don’t require the type of irrigation needed to grow almonds or cashews or to raise cattle. In fact, Ripple claims that it takes 25 times more water to produce dairy milk than pea milk, and a whopping 1,000 times more water to produce almond milk than pea milk.

The Pea Milk Taste Test Challenge

All of that is well and good but from a consumer standpoint the most important factors about pea milk are its taste and versatility, otherwise, why not get your nutrition elsewhere? To find out more, I purchased the Ripple’s Unsweetened Original pea milk, which contains 8 grams of protein and 4.5 grams of fat per serving, and more calcium than cow’s milk (465 mg compared to about 300 mg for 8 oz.). Although I haven’t had a glass of any type of milk since I was about nine years old, the first thing I did was pour myself a sample of about an ounce or two. The flavor and texture were both surprisingly milk-like, which I felt was a good start, and I was thankful that there was no aftertaste to speak of.

Ripple Pea Milk

Next up—and for me the most essential of all challenges on the pea milk obstacle course—the iced coffee test. Not only did a couple of tablespoons add a richness on par with coffee cream, I was immediately intrigued by the possibility of my first high-protein latte since I added soy milk to the no-go list nearly a decade ago. Over the next couple of days, I tried pea milk in various recipes including a fruit and veggie smoothie (blends perfectly), in a bowl of cereal (move over, watery almond milk), and in a pasta sauce (needs more work, but more than likely my technique is to blame, not the pea milk).

At the end of the trial, I was suitably impressed, and I have the feeling that people who consume more milk—regular or non-dairy—than I do will dig it even more. As for me, I’d likely buy it again (if only just to try that latte) and reap the benefits from this nutrient-dense drink.