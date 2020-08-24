There is an on-going debate about which is better for you if you're looking for Immunity, energy, for detoxing after binging and to jumpstart your healthy weight loss: Juicing or blending. Here, Nadja Pinnavaia, founder of Plantable plant-based meal delivery, explains how to make the perfect green juice, and why she believes the benefits of juicing outweigh blending to deliver healthy nutrients and detoxifying benefits to your body. Pinnavaia, who has a Ph.D. in quantum chemistry, started Plantable to give people control over their well-being. "It all starts with how we eat," she says.

Juicing is a way to help your body detox naturally

The dilemma about juicing versus blending has been around for a while. Both juicing and blending are potent systems that give the digestive system a break and enhance the battle against inflammation and other chronic diseases. Also, both are perfect ways to pack vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in a single glass [perfect for immunity]. But what are really the benefits of juicing, and what is behind the famous celery juice?

Pulp and Insoluble Fibers

Juicers extract the pulp from the fruit and vegetables, leaving only the liquid.

As a result, thanks to the absence of these fibers, [the nutrients] will be more easily digested, allowing the digestive system to rest and focus its energy on getting rid of toxins.

Nutrient Release Speed: Thanks to the fibers' absence, juices allow a fester nutrient release, which gives a quick boost of energy, which can be very useful when looking for a healthy snack before or after working out.

Produce requirements: As juices discard the pulp of the produce, a larger volume of fruits and veggies can be fit in a single serving.

Celery Juice: Miracle Cure?

Lately, celery juice has become controversial, because some people claim that it can cure conditions like cancer, obesity, thyroid issues, and acne. Although none of these benefits have been proved, celery juice may provide several benefits when consumed as part of a healthy diet.

It's very hydrating, as it mostly consists of water.

as it mostly consists of water. It is low in sugar, as a single cup provides only 5 grams of sugar.

as a single cup provides only 5 grams of sugar. It has anti-inflammatory properties. It's high in various plant compounds called phytonutrients that act as antioxidants, which help lower oxidative stress.

Therefore, although juicing and specifically celery juice has its benefits, nothing is a magic fix. Juicing can contribute amazing beneficial properties as part of a plant-based whole food diet rich in fibers and nutrients.

Add to it anything plant-based and green, or low in sugar such as: Spinach, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, or a squeeze of lime juice for a kick of tart taste and a boost of Vitamin C.