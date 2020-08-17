Veggie Grill Launches New Vegan Corned Beef Sandwich

Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli launched a vegan corned "beef" so good, even an authentic NYC delicatessen decided to put its products on the shop's menu. Now, Jenny Goldfarb, the brains behind the faux meat company who originally pitched her idea on Shark Tank is going national. Veggie Grill just announced that it will add a new sandwich featuring Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli corned beef to their offerings, which will be available across the U.S.

Veggie Grill has 36 locations across the country in Washington, Oregon, California, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York and carries a wide range of veggie-forward and vegan-friendly meal options. On Wednesday, August 19th, the fast-casual chain will debut the new sandwich at all of the locations, and the new item will ring in at $10.95 and be made with vegan corned beef from Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli and loaded with whiskey dill sauerkraut, "special sauce" and vegan provolone cheese on rye bread.

“We’re so delighted to be partnering with Veggie Grill, true trendsetters in the world of food. This national expansion means that folks can find us in many more locations and enjoy this super tasty sammy,” Goldfarb said in a statement to VegNews.

If you don't live near a Veggie Grill, you can still order the legendary vegan corned beef directly from Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli and in person at select Whole Foods Markets. To find a location near you, click here.