So you want to start eating a more plant-based diet, but don’t know what to cook. Or you know what you want but not where to buy it. If you're feeling overwhelmed now there's a solution: VEDGEco, a wholesale food service that began in Hawaii is now going to deliver to the lower 48 states starting on August 1st.

To Hawaiians, VEDGEco has been a gamechanger for plant-based eating. The online retailer offers a dizzying collection of plant-based bulk foods, including some bestsellers you've heard of (like Impossible patties) as well as ones you haven't (we can't wait to try the vegan shrimp). It will launch its new online store serving the continental U.S. starting on August 1st.

At VedgeCo.com, consumers will be able to score wholesale prices from so many beloved plant-based food companies, including All Vegetarian, Alpha Foods, Beyond Meat, Field Roast, Follow Your Heart, Gardein, Impossible, JUST, Lightlife, and Tofurky. Whether you’re in the market for vegan bacon or eggs, “chicken” nuggets or burgers, they’ve got you covered.

“Our mission at VEDGEco is to make plant-based products more affordable and accessible for everyone across the United States, not just for restaurants and caterers, but for individuals and families to enjoy at home too,” said VEDGEco Co-Founder and CEO Trevor Hitch in a company press release.

“Buying plant-based foods in bulk will save our customers a great deal of money. The added convenience of having these products shipped directly to their doors within 1-2 business days will make it easier than ever for every American to try a plant-based diet or add plant-based alternatives to their menu.”

Originally founded in Kailua, an idyllic coastal town in Hawaii on the island of Oahu, last year, the company has been serving Hawaii for the past year. High demand quickly made the company’s founders (and brothers!) Trevor and Tyler Hitch think about how they could expand to serve a greater customer base. With shipping facilities on the East Coast and the West Coast, deliveries will be able to reach customers nationwide in 1-2 business days. As vegan icing on the cake, orders will be delivered frozen and packed with environmentally-friendly, foam-free insulation and dry ice.

We’re counting down the days until August 1st.