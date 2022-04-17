The 11 Best Places to Eat Vegan in Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville is known worldwide for chart-topping music, stunning murals, and Southern charm. To local vegans, the city is a haven for incredible plant-based cuisine. From a Music City native’s list of go-to spots, here are 11 places to find amazing plant-based and vegan food in Nashville, Tennessee.

Calling All: For a fresh, plant-based twist on comfort food, Graze is the place to be. The trendy East Nashville spot is also a go-to for vegan brunch, served every day until 3pm.

Plant Yourself: Graze has a cozy dining room that oozes local charm. Grab a table to be part of a lively dinner with just the right amount of privacy for your party. Seating and great conversation are also available at their full-service bar.

Order to Share: Oven fries and chickpea bay cakes are favorites on their Small Plates menu, ideal for a unique intro to a delightful Graze dinner.

Don’t Miss: You can’t go wrong with the Chick’n Bacon Ranch Club, a sandwich with crispy breaded fried tofu, seitan bacon, veggies, and creamy vegan ranch. Before you order, though, check the specials board; their limited-time creations can be better than the regular menu. Bonus: If you’re trying the famous Graze brunch, their Breakfast Bowl is a crowd pleaser that never disappoints.

Leave Room For: Dessert at Graze is simply legendary. A proper Graze meal is topped off with a slice of cake. Their flavors rotate, but are always unique. If cake doesn’t satisfy your sweet tooth, then the brownie sundae or house-made oatmeal cream pie are both mouth-wateringly delicious.

Address: 1888 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN, 37206

Calling All: Lovers of cruelty-free soul food form a line out the door for a taste of The Southern V.

Plant Yourself: Due to Covid-19, The Southern V is only offering curbside pickup service. Order online and enjoy your meal from the comforts of home.

Order to Share: Loaded barbecue jackfruit nachos are a shareable option with black beans, red onions, tomatoes, house-made vegan cheese sauce, and BBQ jackfruit over corn chips.

Don’t Miss: The Southern V is one of the best places in Nashville to get vegan hot chicken. Don’t leave town without getting a plate! Caution: When they say hot, they mean HOT. Order yours with macaroni and cheese on the side, or try the Chick’n and Gravy for a delicious option with less heat.

Leave Room For: The Southern V milkshakes, made of an almond and cashew base and offered in vanilla, chocolate, cookies ‘n cream, Not Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, and strawberry cheesecake flavors is a sweet treat to cool down after a plate of hot chick’n.

Address: 1200 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208

Calling All: One of Nashville’s OG vegetarian restaurants brings unique, eclectic flavors to plant-based dishes.

Plant Yourself: The Wild Cow has ample indoor seating with a bar, and patio seating is ideal on a breezy Southern evening.

Order to Share: The nacho appetizer is a fan favorite with black and pinto beans, salsa verde, tomatoes, red onions, rice, and sour cream over blue corn chips and topped with an impeccable nacho cheese drizzle.

Don’t Miss: The Wild Reuben is one of their top-notch entrées, ideally paired with Herbivorous Butcher pastrami. Other notable options are their Chipotle and Black Bean Burrito, filled with chipotle seitan chorizo, black beans, fresh avocado, delicious veggies, sour cream, and vegan cheese. If a veggie burger is more your taste, then The Wild Cow’s house-made black bean patty is the best in town.

Leave Room For: Upgrade your side to the spinach and artichoke dip, a veganized take on a classic that bursts with flavor.

Address: 1100 Fatherland St, Suite 104 Nashville, TN 37206

Calling All: Vege-licious is the ideal spot for vegan soul food, sandwiches, and delicious desserts. This local restaurant serving family recipes has locations in Fisk and Antioch.

Plant Yourself: Vege-licious’ Fisk location offers an intimate dining room with a friendly, laid-back atmosphere. The Antioch dining room has a larger floor plan with a bright, airy interior.

Order to Share: The V-licious Taters are an unforgettable way to start your meal. Share these cheesy tater tots topped with black eyed pea salsa with a friend – or keep them all to yourself.

Don’t Miss: The Soul Food Plate is a vegan spin on the traditional Southern meat ‘n three. Vegan barbecue chicken comes with creamy mac ‘n cheese, tangy turnip greens, yams, and a delectable yeast roll for a dinner that is as flavorful as it is filling.

Leave Room For: Try their strawberry cheesecake, a delightfully sweet dessert that serves as the perfect end to a Vege-licious dining experience.

Address: 513B Fisk St, Nashville, TN 37203

Calling All: Vegan seafood enthusiasts find a mouth-watering take on flavors from under the sea at this East Nashville pop-up.

Plant Yourself: Deep Sea Vegan is a biweekly pop-up open Saturdays and Sundays, 12 pm to 6 pm at Hunters Station, a food hall minutes from downtown Nashville. Enjoy your vegan fare at any of the shared seating in the lively interior, or take your meal outside to their dog-friendly patio space.

Don’t Miss: You can’t leave Nashville until you’ve tried their signature Deep Sea Fish Sandwich. The vegan fish substitute is hearts of palm breaded in a Southern cornbread batter and fried to perfection. Another delicious option is the Oceanless Calamari Po’Boy, a sandwich of battered and fried leeks. Both dishes feature the restaurant’s signature Deep Sea Sauce, a creamy, tangy addition to any of their meals.

Leave Room For: The key lime pie at Deep Sea Vegan is one of the best desserts in town. With a creamy, cool base and whipped topping, then garnished with fresh lime zest, the key lime pie is the perfect contrasting flavor to the spiciness of their entrée items.

Address: ‪975 Main St, ‪Nashville, TN 37206

Calling All: For a fresh, whole food take on vegan cuisine, Avo is the place to try.

Plant Yourself: Enjoy your meal in Avo’s chic dining room, complete with intimate table settings and a full-service bar.

Order to Share: Avo’s Kimchi Spring Rolls are so delicious that it’s likely they’ll sell out on any given day. Filled with a kimchi-cashew blend, spring mix, and fresh veggies, this appetizer is perfect to share for a light, fresh start to a full Avo meal. As if the spring rolls weren’t good enough on their own, the Thai peanut dipping sauce that accompanies this dish is absolutely delectable.

Don’t Miss: Top entrée offerings are their western burger and the mushroom bourguignon. Avo’s coconut queso is one of the most unique creations of vegan cheese out there, and the lentil-walnut patty is the perfect texture for a burger. For a foray into French cuisine, try their mushroom bourguignon. Mushrooms and root vegetables are covered in a red wine gravy that brings the flavor of the dish to a new depth.

Leave Room For: To top off an unforgettable meal at Avo, try the raw and gluten-free chocolate avocado tart.

Address: 3 City Blvd #200, Nashville, TN 37209

Calling All: Sunflower Café is a Nashville relic serving plant-based fares from burgers to entrée bowls that burst with flavor.

Plant Yourself: The café is a cozy space with indoor and patio seating steps away from the line to order from friendly Sunflower staff.

Order to Share: You can order large sizes of Sunflower Café’s side dishes to make a family meal perfect for sharing.

Don’t Miss: The Tahini Ginger Tofu Bowl with their signature Sunflower Brown Rice is a classic. Cubes of tofu and sliced carrots in a fragrant tahini ginger sauce are served with sesame kale. This dish is not only a match for your taste buds, but also features fresh, organic, and local ingredients.

Leave Room For: They offer raw cookie doughs in chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin flavors that speak to the kid in all of us.

Address: 2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville TN 37204

Calling All: The sister restaurant to Sunflower Café, Sunflower Bakehouse is a quick service restaurant serving soups, sandwiches, and salads.

Plant Yourself: Housed in a former muffler shop, Sunflower Bakehouse boasts an open seating plan with crisp natural light.

Order to Share: If you’re going with a friend, share the pesto focaccia bake. Gluten-free focaccia made in house is cubed and mixed with a creamy vegan cheese, pesto, and topped with Italian sausage and black olives.

Don’t Miss: Their half and half meal is the perfect way to sample more of the menu. The buffalo chickpea salad with a Tofu BLT sandwich is a noteworthy combination. Other options include their berry pecan salad, caprese sandwich, and kale caesar salad.

Leave Room For: Before you leave, you must try a cupcake from their gluten-free bakery. Flavors of note are lemon curd, lavender vanilla, Mexican hot chocolate, and snowball.

Address: 2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Calling All: Lovers of Mexican cuisine will be blown away by the tacos, tamales, and desserts at Succulent Vegan Tacos in the Nashville Farmers’ Market.

Plant Yourself: Nashville Farmers’ Market is a community pillar just a stone’s throw from downtown and offers indoor seating for all its vendors.

Order to Share: Succulent Vegan Tacos offers four tacos on its regular menu, two of which offer a plant-based meat substitute. You can save by ordering three tacos and sharing with a friend to sample multiple flavors.

Don’t Miss: The al pastor and Asada tacos are an absolute must at Succulent. Their al pastor is made with seitan and topped with pineapple, onion, and cilantro. For a gluten-free option, try the soy Asada taco. If they have tamales on the day of your visit, you can’t leave without one. The dough, the seasonings, the filling – all of it is superb.

Leave Room For: Don’t forget to top off your lunch with an agua fresca. This traditional drink is the ideal way to cool off after enjoying spicy tacos and tamales.

Address: 900 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208

Calling All: A Canadian chain shares its take on vegan dishes in downtown Nashville, one of just two USA locations.

Plant Yourself: Copper Branch is located next door to Nashville’s gorgeous downtown public library, a city landmark. You can enjoy your lunch inside the restaurant’s spacious dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Order to Share: If you ever wanted to try poutine, Copper Branch has you covered and then some. They offer traditional poutine french fries topped with mushroom gravy and vegan cheese. If you want to try their organic quinoa chili, get the chili poutine.

Don’t Miss: Try the Aristotle bowl, full of fresh ingredients and two falafel balls and topped with a delectable tahini turmeric vinaigrette. If you’re craving breakfast food instead, customize a bagel with Just Egg, sausage, cheese, and a hash brown.

Leave Room For: Their S’mores cookie is the perfect balance of marshmallow and chocolate chips to finish off a savory meal.

Address: 601 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219

Calling All: E+Rose Wellness Café offers fresh, whole dishes for your health as well as taste buds in several Nashville locations.

Plant Yourself: Their Wedgewood-Houston location has a bright, airy dining room with stunning interiors.

Order to Share: E+Rose superfood bowls are the ideal size to share with a friend. The SoBro bowl offers a chocolate peanut butter flavor with fresh strawberries on top. Leave off the local honey and bee pollen if you go with this superfood bowl.

Don’t Miss: A highly-recommended dish is the Teriyaki Noodle Bowl from their grab and go section. This cold dish comes with gluten-free ramen noodles, house-made teriyaki, portobellos, and cabbage. It packs a bold flavor, but its whole ingredients leave you feeling light.

Leave Room For: Before you go, don’t forget a Booster Bite. These superfood treats come in strawberry shortcake, brownie, and banana bread flavors.

Address: 610 Merritt Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

To find great plant-based food in your neighborhood, visit The Beet's Find Vegan Near Me articles.