Vegan Entrepreneur Miyoko Schinner Rescues Dog From Meat Trader

Miyoko's creamery's plant-based butter, cheese, and spreads are some of the most well-loved dairy alternatives in the market, and the commitment founder and CEO Miyoko Schinner shows to animal welfare that inspired her to initially create the company has earned the brand and entrepreneur a dedicated following. Schinner recently traveled to South Korea, and in a move aligned with her outspoken animal advocacy, facilitated a rescue between a dog involved in the meat trade and its new adoptive family in the U.S.

Partnering with Jindo Love Rescue (JLR) and In Defense of Animals (IDA), Schinner escorted a dog named Narnia, since renamed Koru, on a flight from Seoul, South Korea to San Fransisco, CA to meet its new adoptive family. Previously, Koru had been a breeder for puppies who were sold to the meat trade. Now, Koru will live with its adoptive family, vegans Jade Naughton and Alexx Ironwolf, who met her in San Fransisco and drove her to their home in Portland, OR.

"That's the kind of thing that just tickles my heart to see–the joy in an animal. When you see an animal discover the joy within," Schinner says of the rescue journey taking Koru from South Korea to the U.S, "I hope people look at Koru and come to understand that she’s just like other unique and individual animals who are exploited and killed by the billions in animal agriculture every year. All animals deserve to live and be loved. I am proud to support In Defense of Animals and Jindo Love Rescue in their life-saving work to rescue hundreds of dogs from becoming dog meat every year.”

Anyone who wants to help facilitate these adoptions can sign up on IDA's website to become a flight volunteer and help to save dogs involved in the meat trade and fly with them from Seoul to cities including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington to be brought to adoptive families in the U.S. and Canada. You can also support this campaign by donating at this link.