Made in Hackey, a London-based vegan "community cookery school" has decided to suspend their classes in light of the coronavirus epidemic, and instead pass out meals to community members that may be homebound during this time.

Founded in 2011, Made in Hackey's website describes the local food kitchen as"a fully plant-based community cookery school and charity that has changed the lives of 15,000 Londoners. Through our free to attend program of community cookery classes, training and celebration parties, we empower people with the skills to lead healthier, happier more connected lives."

"We work with society's most vulnerable but inspiring people. Young carers, low-income families, adults with educational needs, the elderly, people with long term health challenges, the hearing and sight-impaired, young people in care, hostel residents and women's refuge residents to name just some of our incredible family."

In a video addressing the COVID-19 outbreak, co-founder Sarah Bentley explains that "right now, many of our most vulnerable community members are at risk. Holding community cookery classes is not really possible right now. We need to quickly change our services so that we can help these people when they most need it. The impact of COVID-19 means thousands of people, very vulnerable people-- elders, people w health conditions, peoples whose livelihoods are collapsing-- are at risk of not being able to access food."

"In just a few weeks' time", Bentley continued, "we want to launch a free home delivery service where we can take healthy, nourishing food direct to the door of Londoners who need it most."

The video ends with Made in Hackney team members pleading for the community to come together in this trying time. A donation page has been set up with a target of£30,000 to help make this meal delivery service possible.

