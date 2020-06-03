In light of the national conversation that is currently being held about racism and police brutality in the US, businesses, entrepreneurs and citizens alike are finding different ways to uplift the Black community. Whether that be by patronizing Black-owned businesses (we did a round-up of vegan products and restaurants here) or donating to social justice charities that help support protestors and related causes, people are looking for ways to amplify the message of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Vegan Celebrity Chef Ahki Taylor is doing this by offering to share her expertise in plant-based cooking. Ahki will be teaching a free workshop exclusively for Black women this Sunday, June 7th at 1 pm EST, called Veganism for Black Women.

The workshop is hosted by Women of Color Healing Retreats, and their website explains what will be highlighted in the session, including, "The importance of Black Women transitioning into a vegan lifestyle, the history of food for black women and people, implementing more vegan food into your daily lives, the ways food can be used as medicine for menstrual cramps, fibroids, and the reproduction system, and an overall way to learn about how to take care of our health and wellness."

Women of Color Healing Retreats typically hosts paid workshops for their members, but Ahki noted that she didn't want anyone left out of this conversation due to potential financial constraints. In a statement to VegNews, Ahki explained why she felt it was so important to share her knowledge without charging, saying, "[It] is going to be completely free of charge to the public because veganism isn’t accessible in the Black community and we find it imperative to spread this information,” Satya told VegNews.

Even if you aren't able to attend the workshop, a scroll through and follow of Chef Ahki's Instagram is well worth it if you're looking for more vegan inspiration and knowledge. Ahki regularly shares beautiful, refreshing meals, and explains the health benefits behind each ingredient.

Visit Women of Color Healing Retreats's website for more information on Chef Ahki's Veganism for Black Women workshop.