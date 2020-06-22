Dedicated animal activist Regan Russell was killed by a pig transport truck over the weekend while attending a protest at a slaughterhouse organized by animal rights group The Animal Save Movement. The protest, held at Fearman's Pork's plant in Halton, Ontario, was intended to raise awareness about the recent 'ag-gag' Bill 156 passed just two days before.

"Regan was a fearless fighter and a peacemaker," the advocacy group wrote in an Instagram post in her honor. "She bore witness today to offer water to the pigs on a scorching hot day, offering them a final moment of peace–as she had done many times before in legal protest."

On Friday, 65-year-old Russell was struck by a truck filled with pigs getting transported to the plant. While the Halton Police were called to the scene, there are no reports of an arrest having been made. An eyewitness to the scene suggested the accident was an accident.

"The truck was there for about four or five minutes. The protesters were there. Then they walked away from the truck when they were done. Then I saw a woman … I assumed the truck driver thought he was clear to go and didn’t see that last protester.”

The Toronto Pig Save Instagram account paid its respects to Russell and explained that she was "an activist since 1979, attending every weekly vigil there was, inspiring others to take a stand against injustice and fight for animals.⁠ She was full of joy, love, and peace, and her smile brightened up wherever she was. Her heart was huge and filled those around her with love. ⁠"

Toronto Pig Save is now asking the CEO of Fearman's Pork to honor Russell's life, saying, "We ask that Michael Latifi, CEO of Fearmans, agrees to release the pigs who were on the transport truck that killed the activist, to a sanctuary as a sign of compassion and respect."

The Halton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the death of Regan Russell. Russell's partner Mark Powell spoke with The Hamilton Spectator and implored, "We can’t let the cause she was fighting for become lost in a fog of outrage. Keep fighting the fight, but don’t be angry. Get the word out,”