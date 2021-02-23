Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Releases 3 New Non-Dairy Ice Cream Bars

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has just released six new flavors in its brand new product line of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Bars, including three non-dairy options. The oat milk-based options will fool any non-vegan ice cream lover, with flavors including Triple Chocolate Swirl, Vanilla Wildberry Swirl, and Brown Sugar Honeycomb. Van Leeuwen’s goal is to spread joy through simple pleasures–where health is not the concern, and the brand's goal is instead ”to make good ice cream that makes you feel good.”

Available now through Van Leeuwen’s online store, cult followers of Van Leeuwen can order a 4-pack of bars delivered right to their doors. As soon as March 2021, the bars will also be available in grocery stores for more convenient shopping. If you are a resident of New York City or Los Angeles, you may have even been lucky enough to snag a free sample at Washington or Union Square Park or on Abbott Kinney as the brand was passing out complimentary bars this past weekend.

"We haven't been this excited about a product launch since we introduced our vegan line eight years ago–ice cream bars have long been a dream for us at Van Leeuwen," said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder, and CEO of Van Leeuwen. "We've spent the past 12 months perfecting every element and we are blown away by what we have been able to create. Our six ice cream bar creations feature the ice cream and vegan ice cream our customers know and love, enrobed with thick, custom-blended, high-quality fair trade chocolate and crunchy coatings that create an entirely new Van Leeuwen experience. They aren't keto, low fat, or sugar-free. But they taste good and will make you happy!"

Van Leeuwen’s Story

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was founded in 2008 on a yellow ice cream truck in its hometown of Brooklyn, NY. Founders Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen, and Laura O'Neill worked together to foster an ice cream storefront where all of the ingredients are pronounceable, intentional, and delicious. Eight years ago, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream quickly grew a fanbase of vegan ice cream lovers when they launched flavors made with cashew, oat, and coconut milk. Van Leeuwen currently has 23 storefronts, located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and various locations in New Jersey and California, and has products available for purchase in grocery stores nationally.