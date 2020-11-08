Tofurky’s Sister Brand Moocho Debuts New Vegan ‘Cheese’ Shreds

What’s for dinner? Lasagna. What’s for dinner tomorrow? Some plant-based ‘za. And the next day? Macaroni and double vegan cheese. Are our mouths watering? Ours too. Ah, decisions, decisions. With so many delicious plant-based possibilities, it can be hard to settle on a meal sometimes.

Well, it’s time to go ahead and count all of the above dishes and more vegan goodness in store thanks to the new dairy-free cheese Shreds from Moocho, a plant-based dairy brand, which is also the sister company to plant-based meat stronghold, Tofurky. The new Shreds—which launched November 1st—are available in three flavors: Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Fiesta Blend. To imbue each product with “Wisconsin-y” flavor, the cheeses are made from ingredients like coconut oil and fava bean protein, along with fermented cultures and aging processes used in conventional cheese-making. In addition to being vegan, the Shreds are also 100% non-GMO and gluten-free. Find them at select grocery stores for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an eight-ounce bag.

And the arrival of these Shreds comes at an excellent time to enter the plant-based cheese market: “Category research suggests shoppers see a gap in the plant-based cheese category where brands haven’t been able to provide a taste and texture that people crave,” said Jaime Athos, president, and CEO of Moocho and Tofurky in a company press release. “Moocho aims to improve category perception and impress a market hungry for delicious, affordable and accessible plant-based options. As a category, we can do better now, with more ingredient options available.” (If you’re on a vegan cheese kick as of late, may we also take this opportunity to now add that you be sure to check out our guide to the 10 best vegan cheeses that taste like the real thing.

In addition to the recent launch of these Shreds, Moocho also makes plant-based cream cheese spreads—praise heavens, fellow bagel aficionados—and plant-based cheesecakes. We’re pretty sure tonight’s dinner menu will start with some plant-based lasagna and wrap up with cheesecake for dessert. Lemon Berry Swirl, New York Style, or Double Chocolate? Now that’s gonna be a tough call for us. A really, really tough call, indeed. Well, just like we’re going to say yes to a trio of vegan shredded cheese atop our lasagna, we think we’ll say yes to the cheesecake variety pack.