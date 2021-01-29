I don't usually find myself recommending beauty products to family and friends: More often, I'm convincing my circle to try new vegan food products, holistic supplements, or mystical blends of tea. So when I reached out to my best friend, who works at a beauty brand, to tell her about a shampoo she needs to run out to her nearest Target and buy, she knew it has to be a really incredible product, because her knowledge of the industry far outweighs mine.

Recently-Launched Odele is Quickly Becoming a Family Favorite

Enter, Odele, a vegan, cruelty-free, and gender-neutral line of hair products. All of Odele's products ring in for under $12, so while the shampoos, conditioners, and styling products feel like salon-quality, they're comparatively very affordable. Launched in 2020, the company developed its products to help families, couples, and crowded households eliminate the number of products in showers, replacing 'his' and 'hers' hair products with a line that caters to everyone's needs.

All of Odele's line has a refreshing scent reminiscent of cucumber and ocean breeze: The shampoos make your hair silky smooth, and the rich conditioners nourish your strands to keep wiry split ends at bay. As my friend exclaimed over text after washing with Odele's Smoothing line, "Wow, I just blow-dried my hair and it’s sooo soft and nice!" Keep in mind, this is someone who gets to test luxury beauty products for their career raving about a shampoo that rings in at $11.99.

Now, this woman-owned brand is expanding its portfolio by adding three more products: Dry shampoo, clarifying shampoo, and my personal favorite, a leave-in detangling tonic. These three items join Odele's best-selling lineup of Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner, Curl-Defining No Lather Shampoo and Conditioner, Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner, Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, Leave-in Conditioner, and Air Dry Styler. I was lucky enough to try out these new products ahead of launch, and it only made me fall harder in love with this line, which I already adored for its accessibility and affordability, which is unusual when coupled with the astoundingly high quality.

Dry Shampoo, $11.99 : This dry shampoo is changing the game because it comes in a non-aerosol container, with semi-translucent powder that blends into a range of hair colors and refreshes for a just-washed feel without having to shower. Who doesn't love to give new life to their styles without harming the environment at the same time?

: This dry shampoo is changing the game because it comes in a non-aerosol container, with semi-translucent powder that blends into a range of hair colors and refreshes for a just-washed feel without having to shower. Who doesn't love to give new life to their styles without harming the environment at the same time? Clarifying Shampoo, $11.99 : To get rid of product buildup, a weekly wash with this shampoo will remove impurities caused by your environment and pollutants for a deep clean. After just one wash, my hair was instantly shinier, bouncier, and more lightweight.

: To get rid of product buildup, a weekly wash with this shampoo will remove impurities caused by your environment and pollutants for a deep clean. After just one wash, my hair was instantly shinier, bouncier, and more lightweight. Leave-In Detangling Tonic, $10.99: A milky spray detangler that smoothes and nourishes while protecting from hot tools and pollutants. This is a must-have for me to spritz on damp hair, or use before I blowdry my hair to mitigate damage. When I apply this after a shower, my hair dries smoother and refreshed.

Odele is available exclusively at Targets nationwide, as well as Target.com and the brand's own direct-to-customer website. The new Dry Shampoo, Clarifying Shampoo, and Leave-In Detangling Tonic will be available to purchase Sunday, January 31st at Targets across the country.