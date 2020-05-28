Getting yourself to eat healthily is hard enough. Getting babies and kiddos to relinquish their dino-shaped nuggets and cheesy fries? Talk about a Herculean feat. And don’t even get us started on the milk front. Even if the “Got Milk” ads of yesteryear have subsided, there’s no denying that many a youngster is used to the cow’s stuff (especially when it comes in those half-pint boxes with a giant “chocolate” label accompanying the word milk) and many balk when offered soy or almond milk. But what if vegan milk could taste amazing, flood your kiddo’s body with nutrition, and not break the bank?

Meet the buzzy Montreal-based company, The Latte Co. Founded by three women, this collection of vegan beverages does it all—with veggies like broccoli, kale, and pumpkin slipped in, to boot. In addition to veggies, the products also contain other nutrient-dense ingredients like hemp hearts, pea protein, coconut oil and sprouted quinoa.

The powder blends feature 100% bioavailable nutrients and plant-based whole foods and boast more calcium per serving than cow’s milk. Brimming with vitamins and minerals, there are currently two options available. First, there’s the Bebe Latte, designed for those aged 12-to-24 months and selling for $49.99 CAD for 450 grams. Then, there’s the Kiddo Latte made for two-to-eight-year-olds which also retails for $49.99 CAD for 450 grams (If you order three or more jars, you get free shipping in the U.S. and Canada). Even better? Both powders are organic, kosher, and naturally soy- and gluten-free.

The powder blends can be mixed with water or plant milk to enjoy as a nutrient-dense drink, or added to recipes that call for conventional or nut-based milks. The powders also play nice with smoothies and a bowl of morning cereal.

Though we can’t quite say your youngster’s hankering for cocoa puffs will be a thing of the past, at least you can find some solace in knowing they’re chasing them with some broccoli. Heck, with plant-based milk so good, mom or dad might want to sneak some into their bowl of sugar-laden cereal, too.