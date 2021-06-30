The Worst Snack You Can Eat for Your Health, According to a New Study
The study's findings:
- Eating a Western lunch was associated with a 44% increased risk of cardiovascular disease death
- Eating a fruit-based lunch was associated with a 34% reduced risk of cardiovascular death
- Eating a vegetable-based dinner was associated with a 31% reduction in all-cause mortality
- Eating a starchy snack high in starch after any meal raised risk of all-cause mortality 50% and the risk of cardiovascular death between 44 and 57%.
The worst thing to eat for heart disease is a starchy snack
The Top 20 Veggies with the Most Protein
Everyone who contemplates going plant-based has the same question: where do I get my protein? Simple answer: Vegetables! Contrary to the popular belief that you have to eat animal protein to get enough into your diet, one of the best ways to get protein is by eating vegetables. Animals provide protein because they're fed a diet of plants that are high in protein, so if you cut out the middleman -- or middle cow or middle chicken in this case -- you can get the same protein just by going direct-to-the-source.