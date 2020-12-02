If you're like us, you spent the better part of the fall watching The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix. The chess-centric series recently became the platform’s biggest scripted limited series, with 62 million households watching the show, according to Deadline. Of course, the show’s success is in no small part to the incredible acting of Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of Beth Harmon, chess prodigy and quirky feminist, playing a "man's game" and winning.

Here's another reason to love this fresh-faced starlet: She’s long been a fan of eating plant-based, or at least plant-forward. She told Harper’s Bazaar UK last year that she eats “vegan whenever [she] can.” Having been a vegetarian since the age of eight, Taylor-Joy has had plenty of experience sticking to a diet that’s limited in animal products, and long on plant foods.

She’s also spent time eating purely vegan in the past. “I was vegan for a long time. I got into it because it’s the most ecologically conscious choice you can make as a consumer. When I was a vegan it was the healthiest I’ve ever felt because I had so much energy,” she told interviewer Bridget March. “I was eating a tonne [sic] because I have a really big appetite and was getting in more greens. As a vegetarian, I love a lot of Italian food—but I don’t get that many greens in there!"

In the realm of beauty products, Taylor-Joy is also a fan of keeping things cruelty-free. “I am the biggest believer in leave-in conditioner and serums. Karine Jackson who does my hair has a really nice vegan serum which is nice and light, but protective.”

We don’t know about you, but we’re sensing a future PETA Sexiest Vegetarian win in Taylor-Joy’s future. And for the love of all things good, a second season of The Queen’s Gambit.

Cheers to saying checkmate to meat, Ms.Taylor-Joy. While we love Beth Harmon, we’re glad to learn you’re nothing like the pills-slinging, boozehound you portray IRL.