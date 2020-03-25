The Gluten-Free and Vegan Cookies To Order Now: Emmy’s Organics

In an ideal world, we would all take this quarantine period to whip up all the many plant-based recipes we have bookmarked or pinned over time. After working from home or taking care of family all day, sometimes the last thing you want to do is bake. An easier option instead is to open your pantry and grab a pre-made sweet treat. For all the times you want to skip the baking and get right to the eating, order Emmy's Organics coconut cookies!

Before The Beet team started working from home, we were lucky enough to get a delivery from Emmy's Organics. As I unpacked all the goods, everyone in the office clamored into the kitchen to try these coconut cookies and bites. Once everyone sampled, they couldn't stop.

With every bite, you can taste how pure and healthy the ingredients are, which was just the goal of the founders, who wanted to create cookies made with simple, organic and non-GMO ingredients. These are the softest gluten-free cookies you will ever find: Emmy's Organics coconut cookies come in a variety of flavors including Peanut Butter, Dark Cacao, Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Ginger, and Pumpkin Spice. The cookie bites, which are covered in a decadent layer of chocolate are also available in the flavors Mint, Peanut Butter and Vanilla.

For the days you have the time to bake, try incorporating Emmy's Organics into your recipes. Add it to your brownie or muffin mix for another element of flavor and texture! Not sure which recipes this could work in? Check out their website and Instagram for delicious recipes like Fudgy Chocolate Coconut Brownies

As with any dessert, watch out for the nutrition label. Even though these cookies are made with healthier ingredients, the organic coconut means they are higher in calories, saturated fat, and carbohydrates. To put into perspective one chocolate chip cookie is about 100 calories, 7 grams of saturated fat and 8 grams of carbohydrate. But don't worry, these cookies are well worth the calories.