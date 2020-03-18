The Best Vegan Face Mask to Prevent Acne and Leave You With Soft Skin

In light of the staying inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, my home-turned-office has also become a coffee shop, pet paradise, my own plant-based restaurant, and a spa. As I write this article, a cucumber slice falls off of one eye, my face feels like it's frozen in time with a green clay mask, and I slowly sip black coffee on the couch next to my dog.

Since I've been alternating between two outfits which consist of workout clothes and pajamas, I feel like my only options are to exercise, work, and relax. Luckily, before I hit the road and left New York City to seek shelter at my parent's place in Boston, I grabbed my favorite face mask, CLAYER, so I could have clear skin, even if nobody was going to be seeing me besides my family and pet.

What is CLAYER made of?

The CLAYER face mask is life-changing, and I don't say that lightly: It will get rid of your breakouts overnight and leave your skin feeling smooth and rejuvenated. I've used all kinds of overpriced, high-end products to make my skin glow, but they don't even come close to comparing, and actually works much faster.

The CLAYER Face and Body Mask are vegan, chemical-free, and non-toxic with only two ingredients: 100% natural french green clay and alkaline water. I'm not a skincare expert, but I've been told that fewer ingredients are better and because of this product I really believe it.

Two other things I found to be a redeeming quality of CLAYER is the fact that the packaging is sustainable and the products are top-notch. The founder of CLAYER, Thibault Parise, gave us some background information about the product and noted that CLAYER is the only green clay in the world that identifies as nontoxic because most green clays are full of heavy metals. He also explained the long, triangular bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic from a local supplier.

How does this face mask work?

CLAYER is the fastest face mask I've ever used when it comes to applying, washing off, and clearing blemishes. I apply the face mask anytime during the day, and it dries and is able to be washed away 5-10 minutes later. You can trust this mask will give you results within a few minutes instead of leaving it longer, hoping to get "better" results.

Where can I buy CLAYER?

CLAYER is available online at www.clayerusa.com and can be purchased on Amazon. The pricing is affordable and totally worth it. The face mask comes in a 3 pack for $69.90 or separately for $24.90. That's less money than the manicure and pedicure I had two weeks ago.

After having used this face mask regularly, I told my co-worker Caitlin (who's a skincare guru) to test out CLAYER and see if she likes it while she hunkers down at home. To no surprise, Caitlin is now a CLAYER regular and uses it before she goes to bed. Here's Caitlin's take:

"I’m usually not a fan of clay face masks but I am now after trying Clayer. After doing a face mask, my breakouts clear up and my skin looks refreshed and clear."