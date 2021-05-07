If you love to eat fresh produce all year round or want to give the woman in your life a one-of-a-kind Mother's Day gift, an indoor hydroponic planter is a special addition to anyone's home and helps to make a healthy lifestyle more accessible. Hydroponic gardens are indoor self-watering, self-fertilizing structures with LED lighting intact, so you can grow just about anything from fresh herbs to vegetables to fruit in your living room, kitchen, bedroom, anywhere.

Hydroponic gardening is the newest trend in home decor, fresh produce, and even the cannabis industry since the design and shape of the structures look like a work of art all while you grow almost anything you want, no matter the season. In fact, due to its versatility, hydroponic gardening has grown into a multi-billion dollar business, projected to reach $16 billion in sales by 2025, partly due to how easy it is to use these planters to grow cannabis.

Hydroponic gardening systems are an investment in your health

Depending on which features and size you choose, these systems can get pricey. Some companies sell the structures with individual pods, so you choose how much you want to spend based on how many plants you want to grow. But there are also inexpensive options and shopped for the full array and price points for top-rated hydroponic systems, that provide everything you need to get started on the indoor garden of your dreams. Once you decide what size you want and which features you need, you'll find the perfect hydroponic garden for you.

1. Rise Gardens: This Hydroponic System Comes with An App

Rise Gardens indoor smart hydroponic garden comes in a large size for anyone who wants an abundance of plants or smaller size, perfect for your countertop herbs and strawberries. The best part about Rise Gardens is that the design is straightforward and the assembly simple–the garden looks like a bookshelf. With this system, water and nutrients flow to the seeds which require no maintenance aside from refilling the water tank on a weekly basis.

The coolest feature is that the entire system is connected to an app, great for anyone who likes to travel. The app helps monitor the growth and alerts you when it's time to feed the plants when to trim or pinch them when the water is getting low, when to dim or turn off the lights, and when it's time to harvest.

A customer review commented on this system that it is a perfect fit for city dwellers. A reviewer based in Chicago said: "The Personal Rise Garden is PERFECT if you are looking to dip your toes in the world of hydroponics and start growing your own herb/veggie supply. The Personal Rise Garden unit is absolutely gorgeous and looks great aesthetically. It's about the size of a microwave, making it small enough to fit in a typical one-bedroom apartment without looking out of place."

A different customer commented on the large-sized garden structure - perfect for a chef or a year-round gardener. a reviewer from Massachusetts said: "As someone who finds a lot of joy in maintaining herbs, vegetables, etc. in my outdoor gardens, this is perfect for me. I cook every day and almost always use fresh herbs in my dishes. However, since I live in Massachusetts, I cannot reliably access what I need from my garden outside (especially during the winter). Having a Personal Rise Garden has eliminated the need for me to purchase herbs full of pesticides from the grocery store. Instead, I get to watch them grow and use them from my own house! I didn't know I needed this so badly until I had one for myself."

2. AeroGarden: Look for Discounts, or 'Today's Special'

If you're on the fence about purchasing an indoor garden because of the price, AeroGarden always offers their indoor gardens at discounted prices. They always have a 'Today's Special' tab on their website homepage. AeroGarden sells a variety of hydroponic systems from countertop sizes to a large farmstand so it's up to you as the gardener to decide if you want to grow herbs or large lettuces.

AeroGarden sells a smaller system, the Harvest Elite Slim Growth, a great addition to your countertop or side table. The overhead LED light provides the indoor sunlight for your plants and on the planter there is a digital display with push buttons and controls so you can manage the watering, feeding, and lighting of your plants. The system also has automatic reminders for more water and plant food, an easy way to keep your produce growing on schedule.

The larger system, The Farm 24 Plus, grows an abundance of produce, great for large households or anyone who can't get enough fresh fruits and veggies at their fingertips. This system is completely different from the smaller garden with its technological advancements. The indoor garden is controlled by a touch screen panel, WiFi and even connects to Amazon's Alexa so you can say, "Turn on the water." This garden also comes with reminders on when to refill the water and feed the plants with the AeroGarden app.

A customer review commented on the Harvest Elite Slim Growth System (smaller size) - a great gift and perfect for chefs. A customer who lives in NYC said: "This system makes it super easy to grow herbs (I haven't tried veggies or flowers). The root systems created by this device are AMAZING. The light is VERY bright you so need to place the Aerograrden somewhere that it won't disrupt your sleep. If you're on the fence about buying this, go for it. I plan to give several of these machines as holiday gifts next year - to my friends who love to cook."

One reviewer commented on the larger size product, The Farm 24 Plus, and noted it's perfect for anyone without a backyard. This reviewer said: "The farm itself is well-made. The computer has been well programmed and is a wealth of information at my fingertips! I love that I can review its status on my phone while I’m away from home. I’m very happy with this farm and even more impressed with AeroGarden customer service."

3. Gardyn Tech: The Garden For Anyone Who Appreaictes Tech Support

The Gardyn Tech hydroponic system is so large that thirty large plants can grow at one time, great for anyone who loves to cook or feed a household. The structure is built vertically with staggered seedlings so you can more plants growing on each side of the tubes or poles.

The technology is what really sets Gardyn Tech apart. In the hydroponic garden, there are two high-resolution cameras that capture all details of the plants, analyzing the development t optimize growth. There are multiple sensors with real-time information about your Gardyn Home, measuring the water level, humidity, and temperature. The LED lights are also adjustable so you can set them to your own schedule and be sure your plants are receiving the amount they need daily. The garden also comes with a six-gallon reservoir so you can go weeks without adding water to your garden - great for anyone who travels.

One reviewer raved about the simple assembly: "Inserting the seed cubes is about as simple as sticking a plug into an electrical outlet. I've started out growing kale, butterhead, arugula, green rosemary, cilantro, sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes, and jalapenos. It seems like about 10 times a day I'm going into the kitchen just to glance over my Gardyn and check for sprouts. "

4. Lettuce Grow: An Art Sculpture and Garden

Lettuce Grow is a 2 in 1: A work of art and a hydroponic growing system. The modern design complements your home with the round stackable pods that grow your produce 360 degrees around the tower. It's no surprise the founders behind this chic company are actress Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Penchik who worked together to create an attractive plant tower that grows everything from fresh lettuces, herbs, fruits, and more.

The hydroponic system is set on a self-timer so you don't have to worry when to water your plants or turn on the lights. Not to mention, the sound of the water is like a fountain, calming and peaceful - it's something you'll want to listen to. The build is simple and easy for one person to do in an hour with the help of Lettuce Grow's instructional books and YoutTube videos.

I have Lettuce Grow in my living room, growing everything from dill, cilantro, thyme, parsley to fresh Bibb lettuces, and strawberries. It only took about 1 week for the herbs to grow and about two weeks to see progress on my lettuces. The harvest was an eye-opening experience since I undermined the power of tiny little seedlings - I made a big salad with my lettuces. The only default of LG is the pricing. Between the structure, lights, and seedlings, you may be in for about $600 - depending on your purchases. This large-sized structure comes with stackable pods sold separately so it's up to you how much produce you wish to grow.

One customer commented on Lettuce Grow's beautiful appearance: "This is a spectacular herb garden! It’s beautiful in every way! The service provided is fantastic! I received the stand, then a day or two later I received the pods/plants and all the nutrients needed to get going. It’s very easy to set up and looks wonderful in the hotel I work at! I encourage everyone to give this product a shot!!"

