Gluten-free diets have become extremely popular in recent years and some celebrities have helped make this happen. Trendsetter, Goop CEO, cookbook author, and Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow wrote a gluten-free cookbook in 2015, and in an interview with The New York Times years later, Paltrow mentioned she knew she was on the right track because after the release of her book the gluten-free market became even bigger.

There are likely many factors contributing to the uprise and popularity of gluten-free foods. But the end result in 2021 is that when you walk into most mainstream grocery stores you will now find companies and brands entering the gluten-free market with their own unique selection of options. In fact, according to a research study, the global gluten-free market is expected to reach USD 36 billion by 2026.

Whatever your reason for seeking out gluten-free snacks, this diverse list of plant-based options includes bites that are packed with good-for-you ingredients like leafy green veggies, corn, root vegetables, kale, cauliflower, and peas. As far as packaged snacks go these selections are healthier than most and readily available for purchase at your local store or online.

Editor's Note: If you have Celiac disease or severe sensitivities or allergies to gluten it’s always important to do your own research about cross-contamination and what products are safe for you to eat.

1. Forager Project – Leafy Green Vegetable Chips

There are one and a half cups of leafy greens in each bag of Leafy Green Vegetable Chips by Forager Project. That’s right, whole leafy greens are organically grown, harvested, dehydrated, and then ground up to a fine powder and added to their gluten-free dough in addition to ancient grains and brown rice. Flavors include Super Greens, Cheese Greens and BBQ Chipotle Greens.

This family-owned and operated organic plant-based food company out of California believes in using sustainably grown plants while caring for the earth. The moment you open the bag you can smell the spices and see the seeds and grains in each bite-sized chip. They are certified vegan and super crunchy with an enjoyable texture. They taste healthy and full of goodness, not processed. The Cheese Greens are seasoned with non-dairy cheddar, nutritional yeast, ground mustard, garlic, and onion powder and can certainly compete with any mainstream tortilla chips.

Taste Score: 10/10

2. Love Corn – Habanero Chilli

Gluten-free spice lovers can rejoice with Love Corn in Habanero Chilli. But consider yourself warned, they are extremely fiery so you may need water nearby. The smell of corn and spice is strong as soon as you open the bag. This savory roasted non-GMO corn is packed with flavor, crunchy, and made with just four ingredients. The spicy aftertaste lingers until you eat something else or have a drink. Their color is consistent throughout the bag and they taste healthy. If you are really passionate about your spicy corn, order a box of 20 from their website or start slowly with a single bag at stores such as CVS. Love Corn also comes in BBQ, Sea Salt, and Salt & Vinegar.

Taste Score: 8/10

3. Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips – Sea Salt

Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips in sea salt are heavenly. Made with only five ingredients they use cassava flour which is gluten and grain-free. The cassava plant is a root veggie also referred to as yuca and is similar to plantains, yams, or taro. It’s a staple in South America and makes for some super delicious chips. They taste really healthy and my son and I ate these gems straight out of the bag in one sitting. They are light, fresh, and crispy with just the right amount of sea salt. Other ingredients are avocado oil, coconut flour, and chia seeds. Their texture is spot on with a clean aftertaste and nothing lingers. Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips also come in vegan and dairy-free ranch which we hope to try next.

Taste Score: 10/10

4. Trader Joes – Cauliflower Crisps

Trader Joe's did it again with their unique gluten-free Cauliflower Crisps. Cauliflower is so versatile and there are numerous fun ways to incorporate this veggie into your gluten-free diet. These rounds are super thin and surprisingly very crunchy and crispy – perfect to dunk into your favorite plant-based dip such as hummus or load them up with dairy-free cheese. Cauliflower is the first ingredient, and they are also created with coconut milk, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, and followed by a nice selection of spices. They taste healthy and not processed, smell great and the texture is spot on with no after-taste. You can be sure on my next visit to the US I will be picking these up in my suitcase to bring back to Canada.

Taste Score: 9/10

5. Brads Crunchy Kale - Nacho

What makes Brads Crunchy Kale stand out in the world of snacks is they are air-dried instead of baked or fried. This nacho-flavored vegan snack is organic and packs a serious punch. They are certified gluten-free, raw, and non-GMO. This high-quality kale chip is nutritious and nutrient-dense because it’s loaded with ½ pound of real whole vegetables. The kale is dehydrated at low temperatures to remove the water and allows them to retain nutrients, enzymes, and antioxidants. They are spicy with a strong zesty aftertaste and appetizing color and smell. They taste healthy, not processed, and also come in red bell pepper flavor.

Taste Score: 8/10

6. Angie’s BoomChicaPop - Avocado Oil Popcorn

Sometimes the best foods are super simple. Angie’s BoomChicaPop Avocado Oil Popcorn is made with only three ingredients: popcorn, avocado oil, and French sea salt. Containing no common food allergens these gluten-free pops of goodness contain no GMO’s, are made with only whole grains, and certified gluten-free. This family-owned business began in a Minnesota garage when a couple wanted to teach their kids the value of hard work. This nice light snack tastes clean, not overly oily, has no aftertaste, and is the perfect consistency for popcorn. It’s best to enjoy these with a friend or family member as you will be tempted to eat the entire bag in one sitting - they are very addictive!

Taste Score: 8/10

7. Harvest Snaps – Lightly Salted

If green peas were crossed with chips the result would be these lightly salted gems by Harvest Snaps. The baked green pea snack crisps are certified gluten-free, plant-based, and will satisfy your need for something crunchy. The first and main ingredient is legumes and a serving contains five grams of protein. The yum factor is huge and the green color of the peas is consistent throughout. There is no unwanted aftertaste and the texture is perfect. They are light tasting and not too strong making them appealing to all ages, especially kids. Formerly known as Snapea Crisps before their name changed to Harvest Snaps, they are owned by a large snack company in Japan and now widely available in North America.

Taste Score: 9/10