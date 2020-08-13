If you want to shed fat faster, the trick is to keep your blood sugar low and turn up the engines by working out. The latest trend is to "eat like a diabetic" for overall best body fueling, so your system runs on the calories you eat (and working-out puts you at a deficit) so you never have a chance to store extra calories as fat. Nowadays "the diabetic diet" is getting a lot of attention because even for non-diabetics, it's the best way to eat to reduce or avoid diabetes, which is more critical than ever since diabetes is a known risk factor for serious COVID-19 symptoms. To stay well, slim down and shed unwanted fat layers right now, eating high fiber, plant-based foods that have the lowest glycemic index is being touted as the best strategy. The added benefit: Along with losing weight these all have anti-viral, immunity-boosting benefits.

The anti-diabetes diet means choosing high-fiber antioxidant-rich foods with low GIs

Even if you are not diabetic, and you just want to lower blood sugar and turn up the burners to help your body burn fat, there are foods that can help your body use available energy and not store calories as fat -- naturally. If you choose the right foods, get active, and keep your calories in check, you'll be able to lower your blood sugar levels and help your body's natural ability to metabolize the carbs you eat, to use blood sugar as fuel, and not allow insulin to signal "too much sugar here.... put this extra stuff into storage!" The key to doing this is to eat the foods that best keep blood sugar levels steady, or better yet, nice and low, and not let your insulin levels surge, since it's that signal that starts your body crating off calories to fat.

These foods are known to damp down blood sugar and turn off the insulin sirens, to help you burn fat naturally. We found this list in TimesNowNews.com and added two of our favorites to bring you the 7 best plant-based foods to lower blood sugar and burn fat naturally.

The 7 best foods that lower blood sugar naturally and help you burn more fat