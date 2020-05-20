Major food-delivery services like Instacart and Amazon Prime are struggling to keep up with the demand for grocery delivery services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving consumers to turn to alternate sources to get fresh fruits and veggies. Thankfully, farm delivery services and community-supported agriculture (CSA) are stepping up to keep people fed. Here are seven of the best farm produce boxes to get fresh fruits and veggies delivered to your doorstep so you can cook healthy vegan meals at home.

As we observe quarantine and social distancing, it’s the perfect time to shift to ordering directly from farms who are suffering from a severe disruption in their revenue sources. Farms rely on farmer’s markets and restaurant orders for much of their business. Supporting local farms during these turbulent times is critical to keep their small businesses alive.

When you order fruits and vegetables directly from the source, the quality and level of safety will be better. You'll get the best of what's in season—which is the healthiest food available. Eating seasonally and locally will also save you money. Typically, when you buy food that's in season or at the peak of its supply, it tends to cost less for farmers to harvest.

Local items have touched fewer hands and have a shorter distribution cycle making it more ethical as well. Foods from local growers may contain fewer or no chemicals, as small farms tend to use fewer chemicals as a whole.

1. Raw Generation Produce Box

Raw Generation Produce Box sources nutrient-packed vegan produce from farms and delivers 25 pounds of fresh, seasonal fruits or vegetables right to your door. The insulated boxes are delivered without contact to every state, with free delivery offered to over 20 eastern states.

The fruit box currently includes a variety of red apples, green apples, avocados, bananas, cantaloupe melon, grapefruit, lemons, limes, oranges, and pineapple. The vegetable box includes an array of avocados, brussels sprouts, baby carrots, whole carrots, cauliflower, corn on the cob, cucumbers, garlic, red onions, white onions, green peppers, red peppers, yellow peppers, potatoes, sweet potatoes, yellow squash, and zucchini.

2. Misfits Market

Misfits Market is an ugly produce delivery subscription service perfect for those looking for innovative ways to stay healthy. They deliver 100% certified organic non-GMO produce in 26 states directly to the customer's doorstep without the need to sign for the box.

Even better, their prices are 40% less than typical grocery costs. Sustainable sourcing goes beyond the farm—all of the boxes are made from recycled cardboard and are recyclable. The boxes are insulated with paper-based insulation filled with air to protect produce. Plant-based plastics are used for items that may be at risk of being squashed during transit.

The ugly produce boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables come in two sizes and can be purchased on a weekly or biweekly subscription. The Mischief is 10-13 pounds and the Madness is 18-22 pounds. Each piece of produce is hand-picked at farms across the States. The list of what’s currently being rescued is updated daily so customers can have an idea of what to expect in their boxes. Gala apples, red beets, purple brussel sprouts, and iceberg lettuce have been spotted in boxes recently.

3. Imperfect Foods

Imperfect Foods is dedicated to creating a more sustainable and effective food system. Surplus imperfect produce is sourced directly from farmers, growers, and food purveyors to ensure no edible food goes to waste. The produce may not be aesthetically pleasing but certainly doesn’t lack freshness or flavor.

The customizable subscription service is often 30% less than grocery store price tags. The farm-fresh goods are delivered directly to customers' doors in 38 states. The delivery is contactless, as boxes are left as customer's doors and packed with ice.

Do note that Imperfect Foods also delivers meat so be sure to specify your plant-based preferences on your weekly or bi-weekly delivery. It’s also possible to request only organic produce.

4. Harvie.farm

Harvie.farm is an agriculture tech platform modeled after CSA programs to help folks access fresh veggies. The farm share connects consumers with over 170 local farms across the U.S. and Canada who deliver customized shares of farm fresh products to several states. You can get a weekly or bi-weekly share of delicious veggies from the farms to your dinner table.

Consumers can customize their boxes based on their preferences and the farm's current harvest to minimize food waste. To help you cook healthy meals, Harvie.farm shares recipe suggestions with tips on cooking and food storage.

5. The Chef’s Garden

The Chef’s Garden is a family-run, sustainable farm in Huron, Ohio, offering nationwide home delivery of farm-fresh vegetables which were previously only available for professional chefs. The farm has supplied produce to the nation’s top restaurants and grows over 600 specialty vegetables and microgreens exclusively for them.

Consumers across the country can cook the famous farm’s array of seasonal vegetables delivered directly to their front porches. The vegetable boxes are strictly vegan and have free shipping anywhere in the States.

6. CropSwap

CropSwap is a farm-to-phone app connecting consumers with farmers in their community. All of the growers use organic, sustainable, and chemical-free farming practices. Within the app, you can purchase produce directly from the grower and coordinate contactless delivery across the States.

The CropBox service allows users to create a custom subscription delivery of fruits, veggies, herbs, plants, and seeds from a local grower. Over 600 types of organic produce are available from over 1,000 growers of all sizes from the small rural farm to a neighbor with a lemon tree. Depending on the season, you can find everything from kale and microgreens, to just-picked apples and oranges.

7. Territory Grocery

Chef-prepared regional meal delivery service Territory Foods recently launched Territory Grocery to meet the growing demand for fresh produce delivered contact-free at the doorstep in over 10 U.S. cities. Territory Foods adheres to safety standards overseen by food safety expert Frank Curto who formerly worked for the USDA.

Territory Produce is available in two sizes of produce boxes: large for a family of four and small for a family of two. Both boxes are fully vegan. Each box contains a rotating variety of sustainably-sourced fresh fruits, vegetables, spices, and herbs. Boxes tend to include garden veggies such as asparagus and broccoli; leafy greens such as arugula and kale; root veggies such as beets and parsnips; fruits such as avocados and berries; and herbs such as basil and garlic.