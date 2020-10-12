Attention, deal hunters: Amazon Prime Day starts on October 13th and lasts until October 14th. And while, sure, you could load up on another tech gizmo or hair dryer you probably don’t (okay, definitely don’t) need, why not load up on amazing vegan grub at discount? Since sorting through the eCommerce amphitheater that is Amazon can be an exhausting task, we’ve rounded up the best of the plant-based bunch. Happy shopping, and order extra mushroom jerky for us, please and thank you. You must be an Amazon Prime member to qualify for the discounted prices.

Note: If you buy something on this list The Beet may receive a small affiliate fee from the seller.

Fall is in the air, and when those first chilly days arrive, nothing hits the spot quite like a bowl of soup. When you don’t feel like cooking, it’s hard to outshine the organic and vegan soups from Amy’s Kitchen (more soup flavors available here which will run 20% off their regular price this Amazon Prime Day. It’s hard to pick our favorite, but if we had to, vegan chunky tomato bisque is pretty darn stellar.

2. Plant-Based Sauces and Marinades Bundles, Bold Palate Foods

Here at The Beet, we must admit we’re partial to Bold Palate Foods’ The Beet Goes On salad dressing, but the Hint of Harissa, No Cows On This Ranch, and Apple Spice Vinaigrette options are pretty superb too. Grab them for 25% off any Three-Pack and Variety Four-Pack bundle this Amazon Prime Day and your salads and marinated tofus of the future will thank you heartily.

3. ONE Brands ONE PLANT Protein Bars

ONE Brands is giving customers a 30% price break off on these tasty and satiating protein bars that are available on Amazon: Churro, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Carrot Cake). Each bar packs 12 grams of protein and only one gram of sugar for fuel we can get behind. The deal runs from October 11th through October 14th.

4. KIND Snacks, Various Products

Giddy up, KIND enthusiasts: The brand is offering 35% off of its bestsellers for Amazon Prime Day including plant-based faves like Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew and the Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate variety pack. Order extra—when you’re roommate says they’ll just try one from the box, what they mean is they’ll have five.

5. Pure Synergy Vitamins and Supplements

This 100% natural, vegan, organic, and clean supplements company will offer 20% off select products for Amazon Prime Day including SuperPure Echinacea, SuperPure Olive Extract, and Nettle Leaf Capsules. As more and more become aware of the importance of immune health amidst the coronavirus pandemic—and with flu season on its way—their collection of immunity-boosting products has something for everyone from Organic Kale Powder, rich in vitamins A and K, calcium, and carotenoids, to an Immune Health supplement formulated with mushrooms, Astragalus, Fucoidan, Beta-1,3-Glucan, and more.

6. Beanfields Snacks

Get ready to give snacktime a serious boost with 25% off best-sellers or Bean Chips and Cracklins and 30% off Holiday Cracklins packs (Pumpkin Pie and Mexican Hot Cocoa). Best known for their better-for-you vegan chips, we can’t get enough of this tasty snack and have a feeling you’ll love the gluten-free, non-GMO and Kosher chips, too. As for the Holiday Cracklins packs, they had us at Pumpkin Pie.

If you’re new to the wonderful world of chickpea-based pasta, you won’t look back after sinking your teeth into this delectable pasta that boats twice the protein, three times the fiber and 30% fewer net carbs per serving than wheat-based pasta. Grab two penne/two rotini/two shells in this grab bag that’s slated to be 20% off on Amazon Prime Day.

Bada Bean Bada Boom Bada Bargain! Save 20% on Bada Bean’s entire product lineup on Amazon Prime Day and stock up on the craveable snacks. Available on the E-commerce platform in all 13 flavors, pick up the variety pack and munch on them all. Made with broad beans (fava beans), the snacks are roasted with sunflower oil and come in flavors like garlic and onion and sweet sriracha.

Watch out cashews, these so-called wrapped cashews are packaged with the skin on the cashew nut which gives you benefits like twice the fiber of regular roasted cashews and comparable antioxidant levels to the tiny but mighty blueberry. Like green tea, these nuts also offer significant amounts of catechins and epicatechins, the good-for-you polyphenols found in green tea. On Amazon Prime Day, get $2 off on all products, including Golden Turmeric, Cocoa Dusted, Cinnamon, and more.

Every vegan guy or gal needs their coconut oil stash, especially with plenty of lazy fall weekend mornings with chocolate chip pancakes on deck. For Amazon Prime Day the 15-ounce (linked above) and 78-ounce jars can be yours for 20% off the regular price. Cold-pressed from young coconuts and never refined, deodorized, or bleached, use it in recipes in a 1:1 ratio in lieu of butter or vegetable cooking oils.

With 20% off a 12-pack on Amazon from October 12th through October 14th, we may very well order a few boxes of an excellent post- or pre-workout bite or breakfast on those days when even putting something in the toaster feels like too much work. With nine grams of plant-based protein per bar, these vegan keto bars are free of palm oils, sugar, alcohols, and soy. Did we mention that they taste fantastic, too?

Looking for a vegan substitute to beef jerky? We found your match made in ‘shroomy heaven with this jerky company based in San Francisco. Newly launched, Munchrooms offers three flavors so far (5 spices, hot chili pepper, and black pepper), and are made with non-GMO ingredients. Boasting nutrients like selenium, potassium, vitamins B2, B3, and vitamin D, and more, you can feel good about snack time, too. Come Amazon Prime Day, expect 20% off your purchase.

Whether you add Lil Bucks to your smoothies, oatmeal, almond butter toast, pancakes, or...the list goes on, you’ll swoon for these protein-packed sprouted superfood seeds. The seeds (which are actually fruit seeds) are sprouted buckwheat groats and after being soaked they get dehydrated to preserve their nutrition profile and achieve a mild, nutty taste. Load up for 30% off on Amazon Prime Day.

What makes every sad salad dressing or lackluster marinade better? Dijon mustard, that’s right. For Amazon Prime Day, get 30% off this delicious condiment. We have a feeling mustard-spiked vegan mac and cheese is in our very near future. Also, 30% off for Amazon Prime Day is Maille Cornichons Original, a piquant, plant-based pantry staple if there ever was one.

When Amazon Prime Day cometh, load another superb vegan jerky into your carts, this time from Vegky, which will offer 20% off its five-flavor pack for the promotion. Made from the stems of shiitake mushrooms, the meaty texture will remind one-time carnivores of the real deal. Minimally processed, you can also feel good about the fact that your hunger-curbing snack is made from sustainably grown non-GMO mushrooms.

Score 25% off all Poppi flavors on Amazon Prime Day. Not familiar with the beverage? You’re in for a treat in this drink that mixes fresh fruit juice with apple cider vinegar (hence, prebiotic) in seven fab flavors: orange, blueberry, strawberry lemon, mango pineapple, strawberry rose, lime ginger, and peach tea.

When a craving for cookies strikes, you’ll be glad you loaded up on these plant-based sandwich creme cookies formulated to promote gut health—with all flavors reduced 20% for Amazon Prime Day. Containing a diverse blend of prebiotics and probiotics along with nearly 50% of your daily dietary fiber needs, you’ll likely be too caught up on the yummy taste of flavors like salted almond butter or salted peanut butter with chocolate and coconut, to remember they’re healthy-ish.

These sweets make the perfect gifts, but you’ll also want to snag a box of these gourmet fruit candies—20% off for their Amazon Prime Day offer—for your own feel-good indulgence. Made with no added preservatives, added sugar, or additives, this kosher certified and vegan boxed set is the dried fruits and nuts gift of our dreams.

19. Drink Wholesome Vegan Real Food Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Powder

Protein shake drinker? Drink Wholesome’s vegan offering will be discounted 15% on Amazon Prime Day (FYI: Their other flavors will also be on sale, but they’re made with egg whites). Made with only six ingredients, all of which you can pronounce—chickpeas, peanuts, coconut, cocoa, sea salt, and monk fruit—enjoy 20 grams of protein per serving. When you’ve got a hankering for something decadent, add it to this banana split smoothie and head over to chocolate Shangri la.

Looking to upgrade your electrolyte game? Try this organic, cold-pressed lemon water brimming with electrolytes and vitamin C. Flavor-wise, there’s the original Just Lemon, Blueberry Açaí, Dragon Fruit Mango, and Peach Raspberry, with each bottle containing half a squeezed lemon and only five calories. Score your 20% off deal this Amazon Prime Day.