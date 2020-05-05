This Mother’s Day, real hugs are replaced with Zoom chats. The clinking glasses of frosty-foggy bloody mary pitchers replaced with virtual brunch toasts. Celebratory Sunday dinners with promises of such meals when we’ve weathered the storm. But that doesn’t mean you can’t spoil the special woman in your life (or even yourself!) with one of these amazing wellness-centric gifts. In fact, we have a feeling she’s gonna appreciate them more than ever. Read on, and put a smile on your shero’s face pronto.

1. Bumpin Blends Woman On The Run Bundle

Shower the plant-based mama in your life with love in the form of pre-made vegan superfood smoothie cubes to fuel her day and nourish her soul. From Cherry Dreams, designed to help with sleep to the Cinnamon Toast Shrink to quell anxiety and support post-workout, each is equal parts tasty and nutritious. Tell her to pop a pack into the blender and enjoy. Bonus: Every bundle also comes with access to a nutritionist via text message, so you can holler with any additional plant-based nutrition questions.

Price: Starting at $68

2. Hippy Feet Socks

Pamper mom’s tootsies with these cozy socks that support a good cause: Every pair helps provide jobs to homeless youth, with all pairs arriving with a signature from a young person dealing with homelessness so you know your gift is providing a livelihood to someone in need.

Price: Ranges from $14-18

3. The Original Worm

Let the special woman in your life unwind from that grueling virtual pilates or vinyasa flow class with this handy full body massage roller that is like therapy balls and a foam roller combined into one piece of equipment. You may very well want to pick up an extra for yourself to deal with all that 24/7 couch-related neck strain as of late.

Price: Starting at $24

4. JOYA's Adaptogenic Immunity Bundle

This collection of unsweetened, plant-based herbal supplements is made with adaptogens, purported to help the body relieve stress. Choose either a reusable glass jar or a compostable refill pouch format for mom’s delivery. P.S. If mom’s a chocolate enthusiast, try the Chocolate Lover’s Bundle.

Price: $125 for Bundle

5. Buddha Teas Organic Chakra Tea Bundle

These gemstone-infused teas will help mom get in touch with her guiding chakras, particularly important during this time of turmoil. From root chakra to crown chakra, each of these tea blends is made from a specific combination of herbs designed to help their respective chakras flourish.

Price: $50 for bundle

6. Vie Healing Gift Card, from $25

Book the wonderful woman you so adore a Vie Healing Acupressure or Telemedicine Session for a much-deserved self-care ritual. Prices vary or can be specifically focused on a gift card amount valid for a particular service. Note: The guided virtual acupuncturist session is accompanied by a wellness kit with everything she’ll need to get started like herbal pain relief patches, a cupping set, mini press needles, and more.

Price: Amounts start at $25

7. Jetson Seasonal Probiotic Subscription

For a whole year, mom will get the gift of seasonal probiotics delivered to her door, with winter, spring, summer and fall formulations designed to address specific health concerns during that time frame. The subscription also comes with Gut Prep, an important prebiotic component that makes the probiotics more effective and efficient. The products are vegan with no sugar, preservatives, or additives.

Price: $30 per month for a year-long subscription

8.TrueEnergy Over-the-Calf Compression Socks

Sometimes, you just need a workhorse pair of socks to lift your spirits, from head to toe, ahem, toe to head. The science behind these compression socks evolved from NASA research designed to help astronauts in space. When these socks are combined with the body's natural heat, the socks redirect energy in your body and may even help with pain relief. Once she tries them, she’ll never go back.

Price: 3 pairs for $29.99

9. Dairy-free frozen yogurt delivery from Yogurtland

If you know mom, you know chocolate frozen yogurt is the one indulgence that cures any ailment. Surprise her with a big cup from Yogurtland’s vegan selections like plant-based Salted Chocolate Soufflé (ding ding ding!), Mixed Berry Smoothie Bowl, Rocket Pop Sorbet, and Pineapple Sorbet. Yogurtland is available on all major food delivery apps, such as DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and UberEats.

Price: From $10

10. Bulldog Online Membership

For your beloved lady who is missing her vinyasa flow and stretch and restore classes, gift her a Bulldog Online membership gift card (first 30 days are free and options range from $12.99 for one month to $155.88 for a year). With a variety of music setting the background for classes and geared for students of all levels, quarantine life may quickly become her fittest life yet.

Price: Varies

11. Dosha Mat Acupressure Mat

This ancient Ayurvedic treatment module gets a sleek upgrade in the form of a beautiful lavender or turquoise mat. Combining elements of massage, acupuncture, and reflexology, she’ll love using the mat to relieve tension and soreness in her back, head, neck, shoulders, feet, and more with this eco-friendly mat that features a removable cushion made from 100% natural coconut fiber. These mats include more than 4,500 high-quality acupressure points, at the ready to let the pain reduction commence.

Price: $94.50

12. A private meditation session with Kama Hagar

We’re all in need of replenishing our spirits right now, and what better path than getting in touch with your mind-body connection through meditation? In this one-on-one remote meditation session with wellness coach Kama Hagar, she’ll combine her skills as a meditation coach, reiki healer and Hawaiian healing practitioner to help brighten your beloved matriarch’s day. All sessions are conducted via Skype, Webex, or Zoom.

Price: 30 minutes, $75; one-hour, $140

13. Fontana Candle Co. Lavender Essential Oil Candle

Yoga and meditation are great and all, but why not boost mom’s zen with these calming lavender candles? Lavender oil is believed to usher in relaxation and help quell anxiety and this one delivers. To boot, Fontana Candle Company uses only essential oils, as compared to many scented candles that are made with synthetic fragrances and toxins. She’ll think of you every time she lights it.

Price: $12.99

14. BackEmbrace Posture Corrector

Don’t let mom complain about her sore back for another day. This flexible orthopedic posture support can be worn under or over clothes to help the wearer avoid hunching and slouching. Made in the USA from super-soft, premium materials, she’ll be raving about this to all her friends at book club for months to come.

Price: $59.99

15. Daily Harvest 9-Item Box

This plant-based meal delivery service is our editor-in-chief’s secret weapon to eating healthy when working from home, and we’re pretty confident the lady in your life will love these nutrient-dense eats too. Gift her a box and she can choose her own preference of smoothies, flatbreads, lunch bowls, soups, and more from the website and get it sent straight to her door.

Price: $75 for 9 items

16. In2Green Spring Seed Gift Set

This curated seed kit contains everything she needs to grow sunflowers and the perfect blend of herbs to brew her own homemade tea. It also comes with a farmer's market tote and a pinch dish to easily strip greens. Gift her this set to add a little sunshine to her home and help jumpstart her green thumb.

Price: $57

17. Love Wellness Less Stress Kit

As a parent, you’re always swamped taking care of everyone in the household from humans to four-legged friends. Let mom indulge in some self-care to fuel those busy days with this kit loaded for natural remedies like fiber capsules, St. John’s wort- and Gaba-based “Mood Pills” and probiotics.

Price: $59.99