Do you often find yourself hungry in the city with nothing but pizza joints and burger places in sight? Turns out, there are plenty of healthy plant-based foods, snacks, and drinks that you can duck into CVS and purchase. Yes, CVS to the rescue.

In fact, earlier this week, CVS announced an expanded frozen foods lineup and better-for-you snacks coming to their store shelves, with plenty of options on the plant-based front including Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat Beyond Meatballs, Bird’s Eye frozen veggies, and LesserEvil Organic No Cheese Cheesiness Popcorn. Below, 12 plant-based staples to grab on your next CVS run.

1. Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, $6.99

You can never go wrong with a juicy, flavor-packed Beyond Burger on a bun when you need an easy dinner. Add some ketchup and mustard, toss on a few pickles, throw a sweet potato in the oven, and voilà.

2. Beyond Meat Beyond Meatballs, $7.99

Another newcomer to CVS, Beyond Meat’s meatballs hit the spot, whether you’re piling ‘em on over a pile of zoodles or throwing into a hero with sautéed peppers and onions.

3. Bird’s Eye Steamfresh Frozen Broccoli Florets, $3.49

If you only eat one vegetable for immunity, make it broccoli. These broccoli florets are new to CVS and cook up in the bag for an easy side dish or addition to your next stir-fry.

4. Bird’s Eye Sweet Cut Corn, $3.49

New to CVS, there’s something about super sweet corn that makes any dinner feel decadent — sans calorie or sugar overload. Whether you’re adding frozen corn to your next batch of chili, or eating it on its own, it’s a staple in our healthy frozen foods arsenal.

5. LesserEvil Organic No Cheese Cheesiness Popcorn, $3.79

“Sinful taste, clean snacks” is a good motto if you ask us. We love this tasty organic popcorn made with coconut oil and flavored with Himalayan salt, yeast extract, and more for a hint of a cheesy taste with none of the dairy.

6. Solely Organic Pineapple Fruit Jerky, $1.79

When a fruit jerky craving hits, this tasty organic pineapple delivers. This one-ingredient snack is great to help sneak in more fruit to your diet because it packs in ½ of an organic pineapple per serving.

7. Lenny & Larry's Chocolate Donut Cookie, $2.49

With 10 grams of fiber and 16 grams of protein per cookie, this is a satiating snack to keep you filled up between meals while also being perfect for those with a sweet tooth. In addition to being entirely plant-based, there’s also no soy or GMO ingredients.

8. Nature's Bakery Fig Bar, $1.29

We love figs and their naturally sweet taste which are great when you need a treat. Slip some real fruit and whole grains into your next plant-based snack break with this bar.

9. That's It Apple & Banana Fruit Bar, $1.99

Or, opt for apples and bananas in this no sugar added, a non-GMO snack that will quickly become a regular in your snack drawer. Each bar only has 100 calories.

10. Beanitos White Bean Chips, Hint of Lime, $3.49

New to CVS, if you’re not initiated to the Beanitos bandwagon, you’ll soon see why so many love these white bean chips. Dip into some guacamole or salsa for a delicious, nutrient-dense snack.

11. Gluten Free Bites Dark Chocolate Coconut, $4.99

Chocolate lovers, rejoice in these tantalizing morsels that are non-GMO and soy-free to boot. P.S. We hear they taste excellent as toppers on a bowl of dairy-free ice cream.

12. SkinnyPop Kettle Corn, Hint of Vanilla, $4.29

Another new addition to CVS, this sweet popcorn with a bit of vanilla flavoring is non-GMO and only 56 calories per cup. Happy munching!