The 10 Highest Protein Grains to Add to Your Diet

Don't let their small size fool you, grains are rich in iron, calcium and B vitamins but also high in protein! Grains are a vital addition to any breakfast, lunch or dinner recipe, to fill you up and satisfy you. Start your day with oatmeal (it packs the highest protein per ounce of any grain on the planet) or cornmeal pancakes or try making popped sorghum instead of popcorn for your next movie night. Read on for more on how to become a great grain lover.

The average woman needs about 45 to 50 grams of protein a day and the average man requires 10 grams more than that. To calculate how much protein you need in your daily diet, do this simple equation: Calculate 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. For a 150-pound woman, that's about 55 grams of protein per day. For a 170-pound man, the RDA would be 61 grams of protein per day. Athletes may need up to 2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, so if you are training hard for something you could double that number.