There’s nothing better than showing the special women in your life that you appreciate them through love, care, and of course, a couple of gifts wouldn’t hurt anyone. This Mother’s Day, go beyond flowers and chocolates and get something that will last longer than a few days. Sephora’s clean beauty products are catered towards all needs, and she'll use your gift every day during her skincare routine and think of you. From skin-boosting products to makeup and amazing sets, indulge her in lavish, organic, and thoughtful beauty products.

For skincare fanatics:

1. Biossance: Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream

Being a mom is a full-time job and often that means losing sleep here and there. For Mother’s Day grab her a hydrating eye cream that targets uneven texture and dullness. It’s fresh, light and has powerful ingredients that benefit dry skin. The marine algae complex works to minimize wrinkles and fine lines while the paracress extract smooths and firms. As one of the highly-rated clean brands at Sephora, it’s no wonder this eye cream has become a best seller.

Price: $54 for 0.5 oz

2. Glow Recipe: Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist

Whether your mom is self-care obsessed or needs a little pamper reminder, something as simple as a hydrating face mist goes a long way. With summer approaching, gift her this spray from Glow Recipe, infused with hibiscus and hyaluronic acid. Not only does it provide added hydration, but it also assists with a smoother application of makeup.

Price: $25 for 2.5 oz

3. Youth to the People: Power of Dreams Kit with AHA + Vitamin C

As a skincare brand that believes in simple skin practices and caters towards fans of green-based products, this kit has been a staple for many wanting to simplify their routines. The kit features an iconic duo: AHA + Vitamin C. Give mom the gift of brighter skin in the morning by having her apply these two overnight treatments.

Price: $24 for two travel-sized products

4. Wishful: Mini YoGlow Facial Enzyme Scrub

CEO of Huda Beauty and mom herself has developed a powerful exfoliant to remove all the gunk hidden under our skin to give the result of a glowing and youthful complexion. Add this exclusive mini size to mom’s beauty gifts and see how she likes it!

Price: $21 for 1.35 oz

5. Supergoop!: Glow Sunscreen SPF 40

As summer approaches, sunscreen is a must. Even when staying indoors, many have preached the benefits of applying sunscreen each day. Incorporate SPF to mom’s beauty essentials and rest easy knowing that each formula from Supergoop’s brand is clean, gluten-free, and reef safe!

Price: $36 for 1.7 oz

Makeup must-haves:

6. KVD Vegan Beauty: Go Big or Go Home Mascara Set

Bring out mom’s inner beauty and open up her eyes with a mascara set from this huge vegan beauty line. KVD's cruelty-free formula is composed of various plant-based waxes and is guaranteed to deliver long and effortless lashes.

Price: $24 for a full-size and mini mascara

7. Ilia: Multi-Stick

Let’s face it, moms are busy. With eight illuminating shades, this multipurpose makeup product is award-winning, cruelty and gluten-free. For an on-the-go busy mom, give the gift of convenience and a natural look with all clean ingredients.

Buy: $34 for 0.15 oz

Amazing sets:

8. Drunk Elephant: Been A Long Day Set

Sometimes time goes by slowly and life can take a toll on the skin. The Drunk Elephant Been A Long Day set is there for those drawn-out days and dry skin issues that stem from everyday life. The set features a glycolic night serum and a whipped cream moisturizer. Drunk Elephant’s commitment to clean beauty has been evident since 2012 when they first launched. Score this exclusive deal online and have mom stock up on some new, luxurious products.

Buy: $28 for two travel-sized products

9. Sephora: Power Petal Set

If mom has been using the same skincare products for what seems like ages, invest in Sephora’s Power Petal set with eight products geared towards different parts of the face. This set has it all: a cleanser, face mask, lip cream, eye cream, serums, moisturizers, and oils. Have mom test out what she loves before buying the full size and committing to something new.

Buy: $36 for eight travel-sized products

10. Biossance: Your Favorite Kit by Aimee Song

Biossance strives for clean beauty and this limited edition set is filled with best-selling favorites to give your mom that smooth, healthy glowing skin. Influencer Aimee Song of Song of Style has deemed these products her personal favorites for a radiant and youthful look. As a sustainable skincare brand, the woman in your life will be happy you thought of her while you can be just as happy with the ingredients in her products.

Buy: $88 for four full-sized products