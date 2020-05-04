This Mother's Day, since we're all hunkered down, there's no better gift to give your Mom than surprising her with a gift that she can use at home. Whether it is a new planter for the patio, an eco-friendly blanket to cuddle up with on the couch, or that kitchen tool she's been wanting, these environmentally-friendly gifts will brighten her holiday, and help green her home. We rounded up 10 of our favorite garden, kitchen, and home items to make her day on Sunday, and she'll think of you every day she uses her new favorite item going forward.

1. Smart Garden Countertop Grower

This is the perfect gift for the woman with a green thumb without enough space for a garden: Apartment dwellers, this LED-powered smart garden makes growing herbs and flowers on the countertop possible. With a built-in water tank, this gives your plants the perfect amount of water and "sunshine" to flourish. Simply buy Click and Grow's plant pods, snap them into the garden, and watch them sprout!

Price: $99 for countertop garden

2. Countertop Compost Bin

This handy countertop companion will help her reduce kitchen waste and nourish her garden. This chic, compact tabletop composting bin allows easy recycling of peels, stems, and roots, turning them into something that will help give back to the earth. Plus, its odor-blocking carbon filter means that none of the scraps will stink up the kitchen. The gardening Mom will love it!

Price: $40 at Food52

3. Aarke Carbonator Machine

This carbonation machine is the appliance she never knew she needed. Add fizz and an optional splash of flavor to water effortlessly. This machine will help cut down on buying sodas and drinks, and looks beautiful on any kitchen countertop, with a choice of three different neutral shades.

Price: $249 at Food 52

4. Raw Vegan Treats Delivered to Your Door

RAWsome Treats offers a range of raw vegan cheesecakes, pies, tiramisus, and summer fruit tarts (pictured above) that are decadent, gorgeous, and yes—healthy. Their treats can be ordered for delivery anywhere in the United States, and are a perfect way to celebrate Mother's Day, deliciously. Note that they ship every Tuesday, so be sure to place your order today!

Price: Treats range from $12 to $105

5. Bamboo Collander and Bowl Set

This durable bamboo bowl set has a wealth of uses to help you green your home: "The perforated bowl for rinsing fruits and vegetables or draining pasta sits in a slightly larger bowl; the larger bowl has a handle that doubles as a spout, so you can collect the water you’re not using and then use it—whether to water houseplants," or for any other household tasks. Available in six bright colors, these bowls are BPA, PVC and phthalates-free, so you can feel good about using them for your family. They take up less space in crowded kitchen cabinets.

Price: $30-39 for set

6. Kombucha Kit with White Tea and Ginger

This kit, complete with everything you need to brew the fizzy probiotic drink, is a far more economical option than buying a bottle every day, and the perfect gift for any kombucha lover. She can brew a gallon batch (which makes around twenty bottles) in just 24-48 hours with Cultures for Health's starter set, available at Williams Sonoma.

Price: $69 for kit

7. A Plant Delivered to Her Door from The Sill

For the plant lover, nothing beats a new flower friend delivered to their door in an adorable pot. Plus, these flowers will last far longer than a bouquet would, and every time she admires it, she'll think of you. The Sill sends a range of potted plants directly to your loved one, complete with optional stick-in messages and your choice of pot color and shape. We love the Calla Lily for Mother's Day, but there are dozens to choose from.

Price: $65-125 in The Mother's Day Shop

8. Weighted Eco-Friendly Blanket

This fully-biodegradable blanket is made from TENCEL, a material derived from the wood pulp of trees. Gifting your loved one a weighted blanket can offer some comfort to them in these uncertain times. The fabric in this Bearaby one is naturally cool, which means it will be perfect for summer nights. Plus, it's fully vegan and hand-knitted for a little extra love.

Price: Blankets start at $249 and go up with weight

9. Vegan Snack Subscription Box

This UrthBox subscription is the gift that will keep on giving: Every month she will receive an array of GMO-free snacks and beverages delivered right to her doorstep. Perfect for the adventurous foodie or a mom searching for new snacks to try out, these boxes are available in Classic, Gluten-Free, Vegan and Diet to suit all food preferences.

Price: Starts at $160 for a 6-month subscription

10. Grocery Market Cart

This wheeled cart is a great match for the mom that frequents the farmer's market. With six wheels, it can climb up stairs, and its roomy interior holds all the produce she can buy. She can also take it to the laundromat, the beach and anywhere else that normally requires a lot of carrying. Plus, this handy cart is made of recycled cotton and folds up into nothing when its time to be put in storage.

Price: Starts at $125

11. Deluxe Spring Seed Set

They say plant by Mother's Day, but since it's been a chillier than usual spring, if she gets these seeds anytime this week it's still plenty early to have a big beautiful garden this summer. We love this Spring Seed set because it shows you care about what she cares about: Gardening, creating a naturally beautiful home, and seeing the fruits of her labor. This kit has three in one: a Kitchen Seed Starter Kit, a Cherry Tomato Kit to start indoors and transplant outside as the plants get bigger, and a Watermellon Grow Kit. Sweet! Order today.