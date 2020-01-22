For some people, the Super Bowl is about watching the best teams battle for the trophy. For others, it is the entertainment value of the commercials (I’m looking at you, Subaru - those adorable Labrador retrievers driving cars!). A third group watches for the half time show, and can't wait to see what J-Lo and Shakira have in store.

The fourth group just wants to have a party with great food. We happen to be part of the latter group, but whatever cohort you fall into, these crowd-pleasing, plant-based recipes will elevate your party.

1. Super Brussel Sprout Sliders In what seems like an oxymoron, you need large Brussels sprouts for this, but not too large that you can’t stuff it into your mouth all at once.

Ingredients 20 large medium-sized Brussels sprouts

6 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 large onions, sliced thin

Salt to taste

1 Tbsp.tamari

2 cloves garlic, pressed

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

8 ounces tempeh, cut into thin slices

5 tsp. grainy mustard

Instructions Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 2 T olive oil, heat, then add the onions and a sprinkling of salt. Stir frequently and cook until caramelized, 25 - 35 min. Cool. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cut the Brussels sprouts in half from top to bottom, keeping the two halves close together. Mix together 2 tablespoons olive oil, tamari, pressed garlic, cumin and paprika in a bowl to make a marinade. Taking one complete Brussels sprouts pair at a time, dip both halves in the marinade. Remove and let sit cut side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 12 min, then turn the sprouts and bake 7 more min. Prepare a second parchment-lined baking sheet. Pour the marinade into a baking pan and let the tempeh sit in it for 20 min, then turn all the pieces and let them marinate another 10 min. Remove the tempeh and set on the baking sheet. Brush any remaining marinade over the tempeh. Bake for 12 min, gently turn, bake for 5 min more. Cool. Take one half of a Brussels sprout, smear with mustard, add a piece of tempeh cut to fit the size of the sprout, add some onions. Take the other half of the Brussels sprout and position it so the two spouts are like the buns on a burger, with the cut sides facing each other, and secure with a toothpick. Heat on a baking pan in a 325-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

2.Beet Hummus Ingredients 1 medium roasted beet, peeled and quartered

1 can of chickpeas, drained (even better, use chickpeas that you cooked till soft - make a double batch to eat in salads grain bowls.)

Juice of 1/2 of a lemon

2 tablespoons water

1/4 cup tahini

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon za-atar spice blend Instructions: Put beet and chickpeas in food processor and process till smooth. Add lemon juice, water and tahini and process for 3 minutes. Scrape into bowl and stir in salt. Sprinkle with za’atar spices and serve with carrot sticks, cucumbers and celery.

3. Easy Chili Ingredients 1 28-ounce can chopped or crushed tomato

12 ounces vegan sausage, chopped (I use Morningstar)

1/2 cup beer (Double check that your alcohol is free of animal products with Barnivore)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped red pepper

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

6 cups vegetable stock

3 (15-ounce) cans unsalted cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2 (15-ounce) cans unsalted black beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups baby spinach For Toppings (optional): cooked rice, chopped scallions, diced avocado, tortilla chips Instructions Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan and heat. Add onion, pepper, garlic and sausage; sauté 4 minutes. Add tomato, beer, salt, pepper, paprika and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil and cook for 1-minute. Stir in stock. Combine 2 cans cannellini beans and 1 can black beans in a medium bowl; mash with a potato masher. Add bean mixture and remaining beans to pan. Bring to a simmer and cook 5 minutes. Add spinach, cover and simmer 5 minutes. Serve in bowls and add toppings of your choice.

