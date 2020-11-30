Well, now we know one of our holiday wishes this season has come true: That Starbucks’ The Very Merry Vegan Wrap makes it way over the pond from the United Kingdom to stateside for our enjoyment. The tantalizing wrap brimming with flavor from crumbled butternut squash fritters and roasted red cabbage, all topped off with a plant-based maple-mustard mayonnaise in a beetroot wrap (£2.99) returns to Starbucks in the U.K. and has us eager for whenever it makes the leap to US menus.

In addition to the wrap, there’s more good news for vegans? o’er the pond. For the first time in the U.K., two returning beverage favorites, the Toffee Nut Latte and the Gingerbread Latte (both from £3.15) can now be ordered this season with new Vegan Whipped Topping, to give dairy-shunners and the plant-based set that delicious whipped cream experience.

Vegan Holiday Drinks at Starbucks

The Toffee Nut Latte is a signature Starbucks espresso and steamed milk combined with Toffee Nut syrup, can be made vegan with soy, coconut, oat, or almond dairy alternative and topped with the new Vegan Whipped Topping. Meanwhile, the Gingerbread Latte is made with Starbucks espresso and steamed milk combined with Gingerbread syrup, can be made vegan with soy, coconut, oat, or almond dairy alternative and decked out with the Vegan Whipped Topping and crunchy wafer topping. Both are available vegan Iced or as a Frappuccino® Blended Beverage.

Starbucks

As of press time, a rep for Starbucks was yet to respond as to when we may see these options grace menus in the states, but we’re hoping we wound up on Starbucks’ Nice List this holiday season and they’ll push our request for these bevvies and this yuletide wrap through to their hard-working elves.