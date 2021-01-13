Today, in weird celebrity news, let’s take a moment to discuss the fact that comedian Ricky Gervais hopes to be devoured by lions after he dies to pay something forward to the animal kingdom from which we’ve taken so much, as we first heard from Plant Based News.

Gervais Jokes That He Wants to Let Lions Eat His Body to "Give Back"

This hilarious, albeit morbid, commentary was made on a virtual appearance on Conan O’ Brien’s TBS show Conan. When O’Brien inquires about what he hopes is done with his body after he’s gone, he jumps into quite the response: “I thought it’d be good to be just fed to the lions at London Zoo. That’d be useful, isn’t it? Because we never give anything back. We take everything from this world. We just eat animals, anything that moves we eat, we destroy, we...deforestation, we don’t give anything back. Everything we do is for us. We’re not even food for other things,” he passionately remarks. “So I just thought, at least then, I’d be giving something. Also, I like the look on the tourists' faces when they just throw this dead, fat, naked 73-year-old, maybe, if I’m lucky, to the lions.”

Fast-forward to the 3:39 mark to watch his full remarks on the grisly matter below.

This isn’t the first time Gervais has been outspoken about human’s unfortunate consumption of animals. As we reported this past spring, Gervais published a Facebook video bemoaning that human’s reliance on animal food products has got us in the coronavirus mess in the first place. "But it will happen again. The wet markets are already opening again. They're already getting back to it. This comes from animals. MERS and SARS, originally come from bats,” he said in the video. "It comes from f*cking eating things you shouldn't... and I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do. I'm annoyed at sunbathers so if I saw a wet market I don't know what I'd friggin do.”

All these months later, we’re still right there with him in feeling annoyed too. Here’s to hoping the current state of the world leads to a healthier future for ourselves, animals, and the environment. Though, may the universe spare those British lions from all those fatty pieces of Gervais’ flesh.