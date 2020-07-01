In a recent interview with British tabloid Closer, celebrity drag queen Courtney Act shared some inspiring words for how she’d rule the world if she were in charge. “I’d make everyone live by the rule ‘Treat others how THEY would like to be treated’ to encourage empathy and listening between people,” she begins, reminding us all of the importance of the Golden Rule. Then, she tugs at our heartstrings just so on the vegan front, adding, “And I’d replace all animal products with plant-based products. I’m vegan – and there are such great alternatives.”

Born in Australia, Act first rose into the spotlight on the first season of Australian Idol in 2003. In 2018, she won the reality TV series Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and in 2019 she was runner-up on the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars with dance partner Joshua Keefe.

In recent years, Act has become an advocate for the vegan community in many ways. In 2017, she was named one of Australia's Sexiest Vegan Celebrities (Liam Hemsworth was the other winner). She also has posted several vegan cooking videos on YouTube, with dishes ranging from vegan kale caesar salads to curried hummus flatbread.

Most recently Act appears in a recurring guest role on the Australian soap opera Neighbours. In 2021, she is slated to tour the U.K. and Europe with her pop-cabaret show, FLUID.

For now, as we all continue to spend the bulk of our time hunkering down at home, we’re enjoying doing a deep dive into Act’s video archives on YouTube. Here’s to hoping her vegan wishes for ruling the world come true sooner rather than later.