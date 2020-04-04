Alden Blease, founder of R.E.D.D. protein bars, was wondering how he could best prepare for sheltering-in at his Maine home during the COVID-19 pandemic. With supermarkets picked over, and risk of exposure to the virus possible with frequent trips to buy groceries, he decided to bring the produce aisle to his basement and grow his own. After realizing his best bet was on self-sufficiency, Alden set out to a gardening store to buy the supplies he would need to grow microgreens: trays, a rack, lighting and most importantly, seeds.

A Return to His Roots

Armed with spinach, mesclun, and lettuce greens seeds, Blease built planters to grow his microgreens in, complete with lighting and temperature regulation, all in an effort to reduce the need to leave his home and risk possible infection. He already had a stash of shelf-stable food, so he wanted to ensure that he could access leafy greens to help sustain his vegan lifestyle. In ten days, his microgreens have achieved over an inch and a half of growth. It's this fast pace of growth that makes them ideal to plant now: In just three weeks, microgreens are ready for eating. What does Blease plan to make with his harvest? Salads, salads, and more salads! He also recently planted herbs including cilantro, basil, and parsley—and even some watermelon seeds, to expand his store of fresh food on hand further.

This wasn't the first time Blease got crafty to feed himself: His protein bar company R.E.D.D. (which stands for Radiant Energy Deliciously Delivered) began during a health journey in his freshman year of college. He took a trip to a local health store and bought big bags of nutrient-dense foods like oats, bran, coconut, and dried fruits and mashed them all together into dough using agave nectar as the binding. This dough sustained him for over a week, and pretty soon his friends were asking for some. He turned this dough into bars, and word got out about these delicious, filling meal replacements. Thus, R.E.D.D. plant-based energy bars were born.

His green thumb dates back even further than college: when Blease was younger his father taught him how to sprout seeds and sparked his love for gardening as the two watched beloved PBS' show The Victory Garden together.

Micro-Gardening Tips for Success

If you're reading this, wishing that you too could start to grow a microgreen garden, but you're lacking the in square footage, fear not: Microgreens can thrive in any home, no matter how small. Blease shared with The Beet his tips for beginners who want to try their hands (or thumbs) at microgreen gardening and sustain themselves at home during the pandemic:

1. Always use organic soil: just like any other art form, your growing medium matters.

2. Dive right in: the best way to learn is by doing. Experiment and see what works for you, and for your home.

3. You only need a small setup to get started: Plants want to grow—they just need a little boost from you to begin. Just because your setup is humble, doesn't mean it will be any less effective than an extravagant one.

If you still don't know where to start, there are a wealth of microgreen starter kits online. But like Blease said, don't overthink it! Gardening should be fun.

