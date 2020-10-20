Pizza Hut is adding vegan wings and dipping sauces to menus in locations across Australia. The wheat-based wings resemble the shape of nuggets and come with your choice of five dipping sauces: Chipotle, Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, Hickory & Brown Sugar, and Hot Chili.

“We developed our new wing choices so that there are more menu options for different palettes because there isn't a ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to dinner time. And nor should there be.” Pizza Huts Australia described the wings as an option that is “perfect for those who like to dabble in the plant-based life, those who love our vegan and vegetarian ranges already, or who just follow a fully vegan diet. Tempt yourself and try something new, we absolutely love them.”

Pizza Hut Australia

Pizza Hut Australia is a fast-food chain leading in vegan and plant-based options. In 2019 they launched a fully vegan menu that includes many different items such as pizzas with vegan cheese, vegan cheesy garlic bread, non-cheesy vegan garlic bread, Spud Bites and now with the vegan wings now being added.

Pizza Hut Australia also has a vegan dessert option with its vegan ice cream cone. We hope that Pizza Hut locations in America will soon include more vegan and plant-based items in its menu especially after the success they have had down under.