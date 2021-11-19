Over at The Beet, we've been busy testing, trying out, and sampling new plant-based products ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday so we can recommend only the best to you. While we've rounded up over 25 incredible vegan holiday recipes in our Plant-Based Thanksgiving Guide, we also appreciate convenience and know that sometimes you just want a product that serves as a solution to please guests – vegan and non-vegan – and make your celebration a little less stressful.

Essentially, these plant-based products are the recommendations we are telling our friends about: What we are loving, buying, and recommending in the plant-based universe right now.

Here are the editors' favorites from this week: Our choices for the best healthy vegan or plant-based snacks, drinks, frozen, treats, and more. If you're trying to eat live plant-based and love it, we're here to help.

Check out our recommendations for the latest plant-based or vegan products to add to your grocery cart this week, from Lucy Danziger, Stephanie McClain, Hailey Welch, Caitlin Mucerino, and Max Rabb – the editors of The Beet –– since we are living the plant-based life and want to make it easier for you to do it too! Have a great, healthy plant-based week, from our kitchen to yours!

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Good Catch Plant-Based Crab Cakes, Fish Sticks and Fish Filets

The folks at Good Catch have figured it out: How to make a crab cake that is so tasty and real that if you served up a tray of these at your holiday party with dipping sauces you'd never have a single guest suspect it wasn't lump crabmeat – the texture is so lifelike. Made with a blend of six different plant sources of protein (including pea protein, soy protein and chickpea flour, and lentil protein), they are as good for you as they are delicious, with 15 grams of protein in one serving.

With small flecks of fresh red bell pepper, green onion, parsley, and other natural flavors like paprika and lemon, these taste as good as if they were homemade. Yes, you could cook up something that might come close, but why bother, when Good Catch has done it for you? The ingredients are non-GMO and vegan approved, but they aren't just for vegans – everyone at your party is going to come back for seconds. For the kids, serve up the Good Catch fish sticks and mashed potatoes and peas, and let them think they're eating fish.

The same healthy plant-based protein mix is in the Good Catch Fish Fillets and the Good Catch Fish Sticks, which have 12 grams of protein per serving each. When you want a quick meal for the family or something to serve your unexpected guests, keep a box of these delicious items in your freezer for a satisfying meal or snack ready in just a few minutes.

Good Catch is available on their website where you can build your own bundle on sale or at amazon fresh as well as most major supermarkets.

Go to the Good Catch store locator and enter your zip code to find out where to buy near you.

Stephanie's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Boursin Dairy-Free Garlic and Herbs Cheese Spread Alternative

In preparation for Thanksgiving, I've been doing the very difficult job of testing out different recipes and products so that I can ensure the vegan dishes I bring to my celebration are equally delicious for those who aren't also dairy-free and meatless.

One of the standouts of this taste test has been Boursin's dairy-free cheese. Not just an incredibly cheese-like option, this spread is nostalgic for me because my Nana would always remember to bring a few wheels of Boursin to our celebrations when I was younger, and now I can finally bring the same taste to my table years later.

Formulated in partnership with Follow Your Heart, this vegan option tastes nearly identical to the original: Rich, creamy, and flavorful, you could fool any cheese lover by adding this to your charcuterie board.

Find Boursin's dairy-free cheese at your local Trader Joe's or supermarket.

Hailey's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Amy's Vegan Lentil Soup

I'm on a soup craze right now, and it normally happens right around this time of year. Needless to say, I've been making all kinds of homemade soups that taste amazing but take a long time to cook, some even three hours.

So when I'm looking for a quick soup fix that tastes just as good as my homemade versions, I can count on Amy's Kitchen Vegan Lentil Soup in the can, which only takes five minutes to heat up on the stove.

The soup itself is filled with whole ingredients: Organic onions, organic lentils, organic carrots, organic celery, organic potatoes, organic diced tomatoes, organic spinach, organic green beans, organic extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, organic garlic, organic balsamic vinegar, organic spices, bay leaves. There's no need to add anything to your soup, it's perfect the way it comes.

To purchase Amy's Vegan Lentil Soup, visit their website.

Caitlin's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Modern Table Classic Cheddar Style Mac and Cheese

As I was looking for plant-based recipes that take minimal prep and effort, I decided to make the easiest side of all: Boxed Mac and Cheese. It may seem unconventional to bring boxed mac and cheese to a Thanksgiving feast but after I put a truffle twist on Modern Table's gluten-free and vegan cheddar mac, it will taste just like it was made from scratch.

Modern Table Mac and Cheese has the creamiest and silkiest dairy-free cheese sauce I have ever tasted. The best part about this mac and cheese is that it takes under 15 minutes to prepare and has 15 grams of protein per serving. For the homemade twist, I am adding truffle oil to the cheese sauce and scattering homemade almond bread crumbs on top. I usually bake it in the oven for 5 minutes or until the bread crumbs are golden. The breadcrumbs add a crunchy element to the dish and the truffle oil elevates the mac and cheese into a delectable side that will have everyone reaching for more.

Whether you're low on time or are in need of another side, this boxed mac and cheese hack is the perfect addition to any Thanksgiving feast. Don't worry if you or your loved ones aren't gluten-free or vegan, this tastes just like the real thing and is guaranteed to make you look like a mac and cheese pro.

To buy Modern Table Mac and Cheese click here

Max's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Follow Your Heart Super Mac

Finding vegan cheese can be one of the most difficult tasks when eating a plant-based diet. Typically, it can be hard to find the right brand for taste, texture, and especially for melting ability. Follow Your Heart – a pioneer in the vegan cheese world – just released a new plant-based mac 'n cheese that exceeds expectations. The box macaroni is reminiscent of the childhood snack or lunchtime meal with absolutely no dairy involved. The affordable box macaroni is an unbelievably easy option that can be perfect for a quick meal at any point in the day.

The Cheezy Carrot Super Mac features a specialized carrot sauce made from carrots, butternut squash, navy beans, and cashews, giving it a nice smooth texture and a subtly sweet taste. The box mac 'n cheese is flavored with chickpea miso, salt, lemon juice, garlic, and tomato paste, maximizing its flavor palette and providing a shockingly delicious and convenient meal. Above all, the brand filled the Super Mac with vitamins and nutrients, providing a significant amount of protein and fiber to tack on health benefits to an already appealing option.

Follow Your Heart's Super Mac is available at select retailers and can be purchased at the company's website here.